London: Injured KL Rahul has not travelled with the team to England. Reports suggest he will undergo a fitness test today before a final call is taken and Mayank Agarwal has been kept on standby. So in case Rahul does not pass the fitness test, Mayank would be boarding the flight to the UK. As per an InsideSport report, in that kind of a scenario – Rishabh Pant would become Rohit Sharma's deputy.

"Mayank has been put on standby for England tour. We have asked the team management if they need a replacement for Rahul. We should get an answer by 19th. In that case, Mayank will fly to UK with the second batch. But it's not finalised yet. Rishabh will be vice-captain," a senior BCCI official told InsideSport.IN.

"Look, it's very simple. The team always has certain plans with certain players. For example, Hanuma gives strength to the middle-order and if we push him to open if god forbid Shubman gets injured, the balance will be lost. It's important that we have options ready in adverse situations," the source told.

India’s Test squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Standby: Mayank Agarwal

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and the rest have already reached London. The Test would be played at Birmingham. The Rohit-led side would play a couple of warm-up games before the Test.