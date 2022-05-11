Mumbai: With Chennai Super Kings still in the race for a playoffs spot, Ravindra Jadeja’s injury would come as a major setback for the franchise. Jadeja, who picked up an upper body injury during CSK’s game against RCB, missed the game against RCB which Chennai won. As per a report in The Times of India, Jadeja is set to miss the remaining matches of CSK. According to the report, CSK monitored the injury closely over the past couple of days but it has not improved much.Also Read - IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans Hit The Big ‘Q’, While Others Squabble In The Queue | Jaideep Ghosh Column

With Chennai set to take on Mumbai on Thursday, the loss of the star allrounder will not be the ideal thing to have happened for the side. It has been a season to forget for CSK. Jadeja, who started the season as the captain of the side, stepped down midway through it – after poor performances in the tournament. MS Dhoni had to finally take up the mantle of captaincy and Chennai’s performances improved. Also Read - Virat Kohli Laughs Off First-Ball Ducks In IPL 2022, Says Have Seen Everything Now | Watch VIDEO

CSK have four wins in 11 games. First they have to win all their remaining games and then depend on the results of other games. For Chennai, only a miracle can see them through. Also Read - Sachin Tendulkar Talked to me After I Had a Bad Game - MI Pacer Basil Thampi

Gujarat Titans are the only side who have sealed a playoffs spot. The Hardik Pandya-led side did it against Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday.