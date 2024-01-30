Home

‘Injured’ Ravindra Jadeja Set To Miss Remainder Of Test Matches vs England | Check Details

Ravindra Jadeja is currently in National Cricket Academy for the rehab of his hmastring injury. That he got on the day 4 of 1st Test against England.

New Delhi: India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will likely to miss the remainder of Test matches against Australia after he sustained a hamstring injury during the Day four of first Test match at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

The all-rounder is currently in NCA for the rehab. Jadeja took his Instagram and shared the photo from NCA captioned ” Home for next few days”.

Ravindra Jadeja has reached NCA for his rehab. – In his prime, Jadeja is missing lots of home Tests is a sad part, come back strong. 🤞 pic.twitter.com/uOd7Hn7rwS — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 30, 2024

Since Jadeja is in NCA, there are several reports claiming that he will miss the remainder Test matches of the series because of major injury.

Along with Jadeja, KL Rahul will also likely to miss the second Test becasue of right quadriceps pain.

“Jadeja sustained a hamstring injury during play on Day 4 of the first Test in Hyderabad. Rahul complained of right quadriceps pain. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring the progress of the duo,” the BCCI said in a release.

Meanwhile, the Men’s Selection Committee have added Sarfaraz Khan, Sourabh Kumar and Washington Sundar to India’s squad. Meanwhile, this was the maiden call for Sarfaraz in the Test squad.

On the other hand, Saransh Jain has been named as a replacement for Washington Sundar in the India A squad for the third and final multi-day game against England Lions starting February 1, 2024, in Ahmedabad.

Avesh Khan will continue to travel with his Ranji Trophy team, Madhya Pradesh and will join the Test squad if required.

After losing the first Test match, Team India are set to play the second match of the series on February 2 in Vizag.

India’s updated Squad for 2nd Test vs England: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Avesh Khan, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Washington Sundar, Sourabh Kumar.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.