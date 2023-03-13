Home

‘Injured’ Shreyas Iyer Likely to Miss ODIs vs Australia, IPL 2023 – Report

Ind vs Aus: The latest is that his scans have not been encouraging which means he is likely to miss out on the three-match ODI series against Australia.

Ahmedabad: Shreyas Iyer did not come out to bat during the final Test at Ahmedabad and then BCCI gave an update that the cricketer had complained of lower back pain and had been taken for scans. The latest is that his scans have not been encouraging which means he is likely to miss out on the three-match ODI series against Australia. As per a report on Cricbuzz, Iyer would also be doubtful for the upcoming season of the IPL. The report further states that Iyer will have to undergo further Tests and be treated by a specialist. The selectors present in Ahmedabad are expected to take a call regarding his participation in the ODIs against Australia.

Iyer is the captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders team in the IPL and it will be a major setback for the franchise if he is not available for the season. “Shreyas Iyer complained of pain in his lower back following the third day’s play. He has gone for scans and the BCCI Medical Team is monitoring him,” the BCCI statement on Sunday morning read.

Meanwhile, India rode on Kohli’s first Test century in more than three years to get past the Australian total in the final session. Kohli, who was overnight 59, ran out of partners and got out for 186 in 364 balls (15×4) to give India a 91-run first innings lead. Injured Shreyas Iyer did come out to bat. Axar Patel played a counter-attacking 79 from 113 balls (5×4, 4×6) in a 162-run partnership with Kohli. In reply, Australia were 3/0 when stumps were drawn.

Brief Scores: Australia 480 & 3/0; India 571 all out (Virat Kohli 186, Shubman Gill 128, Axar Patel 79; Todd Murphy 3/113, Nathan Lyon 3/151). Match to continue

