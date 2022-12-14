Injury Forces Mirabai Chanu to Take Five Months Break

The Tokyo Olympic silver medallist enjoyed a successful 2022 season with a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in August and then a silver medal at the world championships in December. However, there were also a few injury concerns for her.

Injury Forces Mirabai Chanu to Take Five Months Break. (Image: IANS)

New Delhi, Dec 14: Star Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, who recently won the silver medal at World Championships, will undergo a five-month rehabilitation programme at NIS Patiala to nurse her shoulder and back injuries.

Mirabai was rested for the Asian championships in October due to back pain and a wrist injury she suffered during a training session in September.

During her stay at the NIS Patiala, the 28-year-old from Manipur and her support staff will work on strengthening her shoulder and the rotator cuff before resolving the back issue, an olympics.com report said.

The World Weightlifting Championships in Bogota were the first in the series of qualifying events for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Mirabai is expected to regain her fitness at the NIS Patiala before the Asian championships, an Olympic qualifier scheduled in May.

After the Asian championships, the world championships in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China will be her next big events. Both events are slotted in September 2023.