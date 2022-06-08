KL Rahul Ruled Out of Series Due to Injury

KL Rahul Press Injury: India Captain Ruled Out of T20I Series vs South Africa. Rishabh Pant would now be leading India. Rahul was scheduled to do a presser today at 5:00 PM IST, but he could not attend it. Pant would be leading India for the very first time and hence eyes would be on him. He has led Delhi Capitals in the past in the IPL, but this would be a totally different kettle of fish for him.

Team India Captain KL Rahul has been ruled out of the T20I series against South Africa owing to a right groin injury while Kuldeep Yadav will miss out in the T20I series after getting hit on his right hand while batting in the nets last evening.@Paytm #INDvSA — BCCI (@BCCI) June 8, 2022

With the T20 World Cup set to take place later this year, the build-up to that would start in Delhi. After crashing out early in last year's T20 WC, India does not want to keep any stone unturned as he gets ready for the marquee tournament. KL Rahul will lead the Men in Blue in the absence of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The hosts are unbeaten in 12 T20Is at present.