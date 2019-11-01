Rohit Sharma left midway during India’s nets on Friday after the opener was hit on his left thigh during a throwdown session. Rohit, the stand-in captain for the rested Virat Kohli, copped the blow early into India’s training which began around 130 PM in Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Rohit was receiving throwdowns from Sri Lanka’s throw down specialist Nuwan Seneviratne, with one such ball moving in sharply and hitting Rohit. The batsman was visibly upset about the speed at and distance from which the ball was being delivered to him after which he left the training.

Seneviratne is seen giving India’s batsman throwdowns whenever an opposition has a potent left-arm pacer. In the World Cup, Seneviratne was a regular and with the presence of Mustafizur Rahman in Bangladesh’s T20I squad, Seneviratne was called to grind India’s batsmen ahead of the three T20I series.

Rohit did not take any further part during India’s nets and a further update is expected to be provided soon. “Rohit is getting treatment and we will update you when we get the details,” a team source told PTI.

A notable takeaway from India’s training session was that Sanju Samson was seen doing fielding drills with the rest of his teammates, while Rishabh Pant was practicing his glove work. Although there is an optional training session scheduled for India on Saturday from 2 PM, it could well be an indication that Samson might have to wait for his chance.

Allrounder Shivam Dube was seen involved in a long chat with coach Ravi Shastri.