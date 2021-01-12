With the Indian cricket team reeling under injury woes, former India cricketer Virender Sehwag has made a ridiculous offer on Tuesday. If a team of 11 players cannot be made for the Brisbane Test due to multiple injuries, Sehwag said that he is ready to come to Australia and will also take care of the quarantine norms. Also Read - Washington Sundar to Make His Test Debut at Gabba, Brisbane; Set to Make India's Playing XI 4th Test vs Australia: Report

The former India opener took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon and said: “Itne sab players injured hain , 11 na ho rahe hon toh Australia jaane ko taiyaar hoon, quarantine dekh lenge.” Also Read - Indian Cricket Team in Brisbane: Locked in Hotel Rooms, Making Beds, Cleaning Toilets

The list of injured players grew after the Sydney Test. Now, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Hanuma Vihari are ruled out of the fourth and final Test. With the series locked at 1-1, the injuries would be a big concern for the management ahead of the decisive Test.

Meanwhile, the squad has reached Brisbane and is staying in a hotel. Reports suggest that the team is not happy with the facilities as they have been locked in their hotel rooms and are cleaning their own toilets.

As per a report in TOI, a member close to the team revealed the shocking details.

“We are locked up in our rooms, have to make our own beds, clean our own toilets. Food is coming from a nearby Indian restaurant which will be given to us on our floor. We can’t move out of the floor that’s been designated for us.

The entire hotel is empty, but we can’t use any amenities in the hotel including the swimming pool and the gym. All the cafes and restaurants in the hotel are shut,” is how members of the traveling Indian contingent described the hotel premises.

The fourth Test at Gabba starts on January 15.