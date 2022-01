INM vs ASL Dream11 Tips And Prediction Legends Cricket League 2022

India Maharajas vs Asia Lions Dream11 Team Prediction Legends Cricket League – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's INM vs ASL at Al Amerat

Here is the Legends Cricket League – T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and INM vs ASL Dream11 Team Prediction, INM vs ASL Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, INM vs ASL Probable XIs LLC – T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction -India Maharajas vs Asia Lions, Fantasy Playing Tips – T20.

TOSS: The Legends Cricket League – T20 match toss between India Maharajas vs Asia Lions will take place at 07:30 PM IST – January 24.

Time: 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat

INM vs ASL Dream11 Team

Naman Ojha, Mohammad Kaif, Misbah-ul-Haq, Upul Tharanga (c), Yusuf Pathan (vc), Irfan Pathan, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Stuart Binny, Munaf Patel, Muthiah Muralidaran, Chaminda Vaas

Captain: Yusuf Pathan Vice-Captain: Mohammad Kaif

INM vs ASL Probable Playing XIs

India Maharajas: Naman Ojha (wk), Wasim Jaffer, Subramaniam Badrinath, Mohammad Kaif (c), Yusuf Pathan, Stuart Binny, Hemang Badani / Irfan Pathan, Venugopal Rao, RP Singh, Manpreet Gony, Munaf Patel

Asia Lions: Kamran Akmal (wk), Tillakaratne Dilshan, Upul Tharanga, Mohammad Hafeez, Asghar Afghan, Misbah-ul-Haq (c), Muthiah Muralidaran, Nuwan Kulasekara, Azhar Mahmood, Umar Gul, Chaminda Vaas