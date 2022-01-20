Dream11 Team Prediction Legends Cricket T20

India Maharajas vs Asia Lions Dream11 Team Prediction Legends Cricket T20 Match Between INM vs ASL at Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman at 8:00 PM IST: Legends League Cricket is all set for the inaugural edition of the much-anticipated tournament. Three teams will be participating in this edition of the tournament – India Maharajas, Asia Lions and the World Giants. The inaugural match of the tournament will see the Indian Maharajas square-off against the Asia Lions at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman Cricket on January 20. India Maharajas features legends and veterans of the Indian national team. Led by batting stalwart Virender Sehwag, they will set out with only one goal in mind: to be the inaugural champions of the LLC. With the likes of Yusuf Pathan and Yuvraj Singh in the line-up, fans can expect a runs galore. Their opponents for the tournament-opener, the Asia Lions, features legends of the game from all Asian countries other than India. Led by Shahid Afridi, the Lions will look to demolish all the opponents that stand between them and the title. They are a strong bowling side, featuring the likes of Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar, Muttiah Muralitharan and Umar Gul. The presence of Sanath Jayasuriya, Tillakaratne Dilshan and Mohammed Hafeez bolsters their batting unit. An enthralling contest is on the cards as two of the tournament's heavyweights collide in the tournament-opener.

Match: India Maharajas vs Asia Lions T20 Match, Legends Cricket T20, 20th January.

Match Toss: 7:30 PM IST. Also Read - Legends League Cricket 2022 LIVE Streaming: Squads, Schedule, Timings And All You Need to Know

Date and Time: 8:00 PM IST.

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman.

INM vs ASL Dream11 Team

Naman Ojha, Kamran Akmal, Virender Sehwag, Shoaib Malik, S Badrinath, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Shahid Afridi, Muttiah Muralitharan, Munaf Patel, Shoaib Akhtar.

Captain: Virender Sehwag, Vice-Captain: Muttiah Muralitharan.

INM vs ASL Predicted Playing 11

India Maharajas

Virender Sehwag (c), Yusuf Pathan, Badrinath, Yuvraj Singh, Naman Ojha (wk), Irfan Pathan, Hemang Badani, Manpreet Gony, Munaf Patel, RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha.

Asia Lions

Sanath Jayasuriya, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Mohammed Hafeez, Misbah-Ul-Haq, Shoaib Malik, Shahid Afridi (c), Kamran Akmal (wk), Azhar Mahmood, Umar Gul, Muttiah Muralitharan, Shoaib Akhtar.