INM vs WOG Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips Legends League Cricket 2022

INM vs WOG Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips Legends League Cricket 2022: India Maharajas vs World Giants – Captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match at Eden Garden, Kolkata at 7:30 PM IST September 16 Friday.

INM vs WOG, INM vs WOG Dream11, India Maharajas vs World Giants, India Maharajas vs World Giants Dream11, LLC 2022, Legends League Cricket Dream11, Legends League Cricket 2022.

TOSS: The Legends League Cricket toss between India Maharajas and World Giants will take place at 7:00 PM IST – September 16.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Eden Gardens Kolkata.

INM vs WOG Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Parthiv Patel

Batters: Virender Sehwag, Mohammed Kaif, Lendl Simmons(VC), Hamilton Masakadza

All-rounders: Shane Watson(C), Stuart Binny, Kevin O Brien

Bowlers: Dale Steyn, Mitchell Johnson, Muttiah Muralitharan

INM vs WOG Probable Playing XI

India Maharajas: Virender Sehwag (c), Parthiv Patel (wk), S Badrinath, Mohammed Kaif, Stuart Binny, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Sreesanth, RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha

World Giants: Jacques Kallis (c), Shane Watson, Lendl Simmons, Hamilton Masakadza, Asghar Afghan, Kevin O Brien, Matt Prior (wk), Nathan McCullum, Dale Steyn, Mitchell Johnson, Muttiah Muralitharan

Squads

India Maharajas: Virender Sehwag (C), Mohammad Kaif, S Badrinath, Yusuf Pathan, Stuart Binny, Joginder Sharma, Reetinder Sodhi, Irfan Pathan, Parthiv Patel, Naman Ojha, S Sreesanth, Harbhajan Singh, Ashok Dinda, RP Singh, Ajay Jadeja.

World Giants: Eoin Morgan (C), Lendl Simmons, Herschelle Gibbs, Jonty Rhodes, Asghar Afghan, Jacques Kallis, Sanath Jayasuriya, Hamilton Masakadza, Kevin O Brien, Nathan McCullum, Matt Prior, Denesh Ramdin, Muttiah Muralitharan, Dale Steyn, Mashrafe Mortaza, Mitchell Johnson, Brett Lee.