‘Instead Of Backing Captain…’: Dinesh Karthik Slams Tamil Nadu Ranji Coach Sulakshan Kulkarni Amid S\F Loss vs Mumbai

Mumbai has stormed into the final of Ranji for the 48th time in the history of tournament.

New Delhi: India wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Karthik lashed out on Tamil Nadu Ranji coach Sulakshan Kulkarni after he blamed the captain R Sai Kishore for loss in the semifinal against Mumbai on MCA Cricket Ground in Mumbai.

Kulkarni blamed R Sai Kishore for the loss by saying that we lost the match on day 1 after the skipper opted to bat against Ajinkya Rahane-led Mumbai.

“I always speak straightforward — we lost the match at 9 o’clock on day one,” Kulkarni said after TN went down to Mumbai by an innings and 70 runs. “The moment I saw the wicket I exactly knew what we were going to get. Everything was set, we won the toss, as a coach, as a Mumbaikar, I know the conditions well. We should have bowled but the captain had some different instinct” said Kulkarni.

“We were mentally prepared that whoever wins the toss would bowl first,” he said. “We knew that we would bowl first. The moment they (TV broadcast) said we would bat first, whatever you say, it goes in the batsmen’s minds. That first half an hour (before play) got in the batsmen’s minds.

“When you get into the first over, third (fourth) ball, your international player gets out and you see the situation… in the first hour, we lost the game and the plot. It was very difficult to come back” Kulkarni added.

However, India wicketkeeper batter Dinesk Karthik who was last featured in the T20 World Cup 2022 don’t agree with this statement and reckoned that it was R Sai Kishore who has brought the team to the semis after 7 years.

This is soo WRONG This is so disappointing from the coach ..instead of backing the captain who has brought the team to the semis after 7 yrs and thinking it’s a start for good things to happen, the coach has absolutely thrown his captain and team under the bus 👎🏽👎🏽👎🏽👎🏽👎🏽 https://t.co/Ii61X7Ajqs — DK (@DineshKarthik) March 5, 2024

“This is soo WRONG. This is so disappointing from the coach ..instead of backing the captain who has brought the team to the semis after 7 yrs and thinking it’s a start for good things to happen, the coach has absolutely thrown his captain and team under the bus” tweeted Karthik.

