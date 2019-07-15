ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Finals: It perhaps was the best ever World Cup cricket final as England edged out the Blackcaps to clinch the maiden title by virtue of boundaries. It was strange that even after the Super Over a clear winner was not found and hence hosts England won the match. It must have been hard for the Blackcaps to come that close and miss out. Fans have taken ICC to task over the strange ‘virtue of boundaries’ rule. After Gambhir, actor Paresh Rawal has slammed ICC. He has taken the example of MS Dhoni and his insignia gloves controversy. He feels instead of asking Dhoni to change his gloves, they should have thought about the Super Over rules. “Instead of changing @ msdhoni gloves , the stupid @ ICC should have changed their super over rules,” read his post.

Earlier, Gambhir also took a jibe at ICC. “Don’t understand how the game of such proportions, the # CWC19Final, is finally decided on who scored the most boundaries. A ridiculous rule @ ICC. Should have been a tie. I want to congratulate both @ BLACKCAPS & @ englandcricket on playing out a nail biting Final. Both winners imo,” read Gambhir’s post.

“Full credit to the two boys who went out for the Super Over, given that they were there most recently. Archer just improves every time he goes out there. Really incredible – everyone in the change room today, and the ones who aren’t here and missed out on the squad – Willey, Billings. I’d like to mention them too,” said Morgan at the post-match presentation.