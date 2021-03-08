INT vs ATN Dream11 Tips And Prediction Serie A

Inter Milan vs Atalanta Dream11 Team Prediction Serie A 2021 – Fantasy Tips For Today's Football Match INT vs ATN at San Siro Stadium: Inter Milan is all set to host Atalanta on matchday 26 of the ongoing Serie A 2021. The Serie A INT vs ATN match will kick-off at 1:15 AM IST – March 9 in India. Both sides stick to the right path as they stand in the top six of the league table. Antonio Conte's side currently hold the top spot in Serie A points table with 59 points from 25 matches played. Meanwhile, Atalanta currently occupy the fifth position with 49 points out of 25 matches. They come into this contest after a superb 5-1 victory over Crotone on Thursday. Robin Gosens, Jose Luis Palomino, Luis Muriel, Josep Ilicic, and Aleksei Miranchuk all got on the scoresheet to give Atalanta the four-goal margin lead. Inter Milan edged Parma to a 2-1 victory in their last Serie A encounter which gave them the six-point lead at top spot of the league table. The live TV telecast or online broadcast of the Serie A 2021 match will be available on Sony Sports Network and SonyLIV app in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Serie A 2021 match between Inter Milan and Atalanta will start at 1:15 AM IST. Also Read - FTH vs XI-S Dream11 Team Suggestion And Hints ECS T10 - Barcelona: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Fantasy XI For Fateh vs XI Stars Match 102 at Montjuic Olympic Ground March 8 Monday 3:00 PM IST

Venue: San Siro Stadium. Also Read - TIG vs EAG Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips Kodak Presidents Cup T20 Match 6: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's KCA Tigers vs KCA Eagles at Sanathana Dharma College Ground at 2:00 PM IST March 8 Monday

INT vs ATN My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Samir Handanovic

Defenders- Milan Skriniar, Rafael Toloi, Achraf Hakimi, Joakim Maehle

Midfielders- Marten de Roon, Nicolo Barella, Robin Gosens, Ivan Perisic

Forwards- Duvan Zapata (VC), Romelu Lukaku (C)

Inter Milan (INT) – Key Players

Samir Handanovic

Aleksandar Kolarov

Arturo Vidal

Nicolo Barella

Romelu Lukaku

Atalanta (ATN) – Key Players

Sportiello

Toloi

Romero

Djimsiti

Hateboer

INT vs ATN Probable Playing XIs

Atalanta: Pierluigi Gollini, Berat Djimsiti, Rafael Toloi, Cristian Romero, Joakim Maehle, Remo Freuler, Marten de Roon, Robin Gosens, Josip Ilicic, Duvan Zapata, Luis Muriel.

Inter Milan: Samir Handanovic, Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni, Marcelo Brozovic, Christian Eriksen, Nicolo Barella, Ivan Perisic, Achraf Hakimi, Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez.

INT vs ATN SQUADS

Atalanta (ATN): Boris Radunovic, Marco Carnesecchi, Ludovico Gelmi, Marco Sportiello, Pierluigi Gollini, Rafael Tolói, José Palomino, Robin Gosens, Remo Freuler, Mattia Caldara, Cristiano Piccini, Johan Mojica, Francesco Rossi, Hans Hateboer, Matteo Ruggeri, Giorgio Scalvini, Aleksei Miranchuk, Bosko Sutalo, Alejandro Gómez, Marten de Roon, Cristian Romero, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Berat Djimsiti, Fabio Depaoli, Matteo Pessina, Simone Panada, Josip Ilicic, Mario Pasalic, Sam Lammers, Luis Muriel, Amad Diallo, Duván Zapata.

Inter Milan (INT): Ionut Radu, Samir Handanovic, Daniele Padelli, Filip Stankovic, Stefan De Vrij, Milan Skriniar, Alessandro Bastoni, Andrea Ranocchia, Lorenzo Pirola, Dalbert Henrique, Aleksandar Kolarov, Danilo D’Ambrosio, Georgios Vagiannidis, Achraf Hakimi, Marcelo Brozovic, Nicolo Barella, Stefano Sensi, Matias Vecino, Roberto Gagliardini, Joao Mario, Arturo Vidal, Antonio Candreva, Kwadwo Asamoah, Ashley Young, Christian Eriksen, Radja Nainggolan, Ivan Perisic, Axel Bakayoko, Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez, Alexis Sanchez, Andrea Pinamonti, Sebestiano Esposito, Samuele Longo.

