INT vs BNV Dream11 Tips And Prediction Serie A

Inter Milan will take on Benevento in Matchday 21 of the Serie A at the San Siro Stadium. The Serie A 2020-21 INT vs BNV match will kick-off at 1.15 AM IST – January 31. Inter Milan are currently at the second spot of the Serie A standings with 41 points. Romelu Lukaku and team have played nineteen games so far in the tournament, winning twelve and losing two and played five draws. Benevento, on the other hand, are at the eleventh spot of the table with 22 points and a win-loss record of 6-9. They have so far played four draws in the competition. The live TV or online broadcast of the Serie A 2020-21 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India. The live online streaming of Serie A INT vs BNV match will be available on the SonyLIV app.

Kick-Off Time: The Serie A 2020-21 match between Inter Milan and Benevento will start at 1.15 AM IST.

Venue: San Siro Stadium.

INT vs BNV My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Samir Handanovic

Defenders- Riccardo Improta, Achraf Hakimi, Stefan de Vrij, Milan Skriniar

Midfielders- Artur Ionita, Marcelo Brozovic, Perparim Hetemaj

Forwards- Romelu Lukaku, Gianluca Caprari, Lautaro Martinez

Inter Milan (INT) – Key Players

Romelu Lukaku

Lautaro Martinez

Achraf Hakimi

Benevento (BNV) – Key Players

Gianluca Lapadula

Gianluca Caprari

Gaetano Letizia

INT vs BNV Probable Playing XIs

Inter Milan: Samir Handanovic; Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni; Achraf Hakimi, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Arturo Vidal, Ivan Perisic; Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez.

Benevento: Lorenzo Montipo; Alessandro Tuia, Kamil Glik, Federico Barba; Andres Tello, Artur Ionita, Nicolas Viola, Perparim Hetemaj, Riccardo Improta; Gianluca Lapadula, Gianluca Caprari.

INT vs BNV SQUADS

Inter Milan (INT): Ionut Radu, Samir Handanovic, Daniele Padelli, Filip Stankovic, Stefan De Vrij, Milan Skriniar, Alessandro Bastoni, Andrea Ranocchia, Lorenzo Pirola, Dalbert Henrique, Aleksandar Kolarov, Danilo D’Ambrosio, Georgios Vagiannidis, Achraf Hakimi, Marcelo Brozovic, Nicolo Barella, Stefano Sensi, Matias Vecino, Roberto Gagliardini, Joao Mario, Arturo Vidal, Antonio Candreva, Kwadwo Asamoah, Ashley Young, Christian Eriksen, Radja Nainggolan, Ivan Perisic, Axel Bakayoko, Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez, Alexis Sanchez, Andrea Pinamonti, Sebestiano Esposito, Samuele Longo.

Benevento (BNV): Lorenzo Montipo, Nicolo Manfredini, Pier Graziano-Gori, Kamil Glik, Luca Caldirola, Federico Barba, Luca Antei, Massimo Volta, Alessandro Tuia, Christian Pastina, Daam Foulon, Francesco Rillo, Gaetano Letizia, Christian Maggio, Artur Ionita, Nicolas Viola, Bryan Dabo, Andres Tello, Pasquale Schiattarella, Perparim Hetemaj, Lorenzo Del Pinto, Siriki Sanogo, Abdallah Basit, Oliver Kragl, Dejan Vokic, Riccardo Improta, Roberto Insigne, Gianluca Caprari, Gianluca Lapadula, Pietro Iemmello, Gabriele Moncini, Marco Sau, Giuseppe Di Serio.

