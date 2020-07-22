Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Inter Milan vs Fiorentina Dream11 Team Prediction Serie A 2019-20 – Football Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Football Match INT vs FIO at San Siro Stadium: In an exciting Serie A 2019-20 battle on Wednesday night (Thursday in India), Inter Milan will lock horns with Fiorentina at the San Siro Stadium on July 23. The Serie A match between INT and FIO will kick-start at 1.15 AM IST. Inter Milan are currently at the third spot in the league standings with 72 points in their kitty. In their previous fixture, they scored a 2-2 draw to Roma. Fiorentina, on the other end, are stuck at the 12th spot with just 42 points in their scorecard. They won their last game against Lecce by 3-1.

The live TV or online broadcast of the Serie A 2019-20 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Serie A 2019-20 match between Inter Milan and Fiorentina will start at 1.15 AM IST. Also Read - MUN vs WHU Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2019-20: Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Today's Manchester United vs West Ham United Football Match, Predicted XIs at Old Trafford 10.30 PM IST July 22

Venue: San Siro Stadium

My Dream11 Team

GK: Terraciano

DEF: Skriniar, De Vrij, Milenkovic, Pezella

MID: Brozovic (VC), Pulgar, Castrovilli, Gagliadini

FWD: Ribery, Lukalu (C)

INT vs FIO Probable Playing XIs

Inter Milan: Samir Handanovic, Cristiano Biraghi, Milan Skriniar, Danilo D’Ambrosio, Marcelo Brozovic, Christian Eriksen, Nicolo Barella, Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez, Alexis Sanchez, Sebestiano Esposito

Fiorentina: Pietro Terracciano, Martín Cáceres, Federico Ceccherini, Nikola Milenkovic, Milan Badelj, Marco Benassi, Erick Pulgar, Dalbert, Pol Lirola, Federico Chiesa, Dusan Vlahovic

INT vs FIO SQUADS

Inter Milan (INT): Alex Meret, Orestis Karnezis, David Ospina, Kevin Malcuit, Sebastiano Luperto, Elseid Hysaj, Faouzi Ghoulam, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Mario Rui, Nikola Maksimovic, Kalidou Koulibaly, Konstantinos Manolas, Stanislav Lobotka, Eljif Elmas, Allan, Diego Demme, Hirving Lozano, Piotr Zielinski, Matteo Politano, Jose Callejon, Fabian Ruiz, Amin Younes, Fernando Llorente, Arkadiusz Milik, Lorenzo Insigne, Dries Mertens.

Fiorentina (FIO): Pietro Terracciano, Federico Brancolini, Bartlomiej Dragowski, Nikola Milenkovic, Luca Ranieri, Federico Ceccherini, Germán Pezzella, Pol Lirola, Martín Cáceres, Lorenzo Venuti, Dalbert, Erick Pulgar, Aleksa Terzic, Maximiliano Olivera, Nicky Medja Beloko, Milan Badelj, Franck Ribéry, Gaetano Castroville, Kevin-Prince Boateng, Valentin Eysseric, Rachid Ghezzal, Tòfol Montiel, Marco Benassi, Riccardo Sottile, Federico Chiesa, Bobby Duncan, Dusan Vlahovic, Patrick Cutrone, Cyril Thoreau

