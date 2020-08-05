Dream11 Team Prediction

INT vs GEF Europa League 2019-20: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips For Today's Football Today's Match Inter Milan vs Getafe at Veltins-Arena 12.30 AM IST August 6:

The UEFA Europa League is an annual football club competition organized by UEFA since 1971 for eligible European football clubs. Clubs qualify for the competition based on their performance in their national leagues and cup competitions.

INT vs GEF Match Details

League: Europa League

Venue: Veltins-Arena

Date: August 6 (Thursday)

Time: 12.30 AM IST

INT vs GEF My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- L Chichizola

Defenders- A Young, D Godin, A Bastoni, A Nyom

Midfielders- M Brozovic (vc), A Candreva, N Barella, N Maksimovic

Forwards- R Lukaku (c), J Mata

SQUADS

Getafe: Leandro Chichizola, David Soria, Dakonam Djene, Bruno, Leandro Cabrera, Allan Nyom, Raúl García, Marc Cucurella, Xabier Etxeitia, Damián Suárez, Markel Bergara, Francisco Portillo, Mauro Arambarri, Jorge Molina, Nemanja Maksimovic, Fayçal Fajr, David Timor, Jaime Mata, Angel, Enric Gallego, Jason, Kenedy

Internazionale: Samir Handanovic, Daniele Padelli, Tommaso Berni, Diego Godín, Stefan de Vrij, Andrea Ranocchia, Lorenzo Pirola, Cristiano Biraghi, Filip Stankovic, Alessandro Bastoni, Roberto Gagliardini, Alexis Sánchez, Matías Vecino, Victor Moses, Stefano Sensi, Ashley Young, Kwadwo Asamoah, Borja Valero, Nicolò Barella, Christian Eriksen, Lucien Agoumé, Danilo D’Ambrosio, Milan Skriniar, Marcelo Brozovic, Antonio Candreva, Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martínez, Sebastiano Esposito, Edoardo Vergani, Matias Fonseca

