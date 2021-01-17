INT vs JUV Dream11 Tips And Prediction Serie A

Inter Milan vs Juventus Dream11 Team Prediction Serie A 2020-21 – Fantasy Football Tips, Dream11 Guru Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's Football Match INT vs JUV at Giuseppe Meazza: In another exciting battle of Serie A 2020-21, Juventus FC will host Inter Milan in Gameweek 7 match at the Giuseppe Meazza – January 18 in India. The Serie A 2020-21 INT vs JUV match will take place at 1:15 AM IST. Inter Milan will welcome Juventus in a highly-anticipated Serie A clash. Antonio Conte's side have a great opportunity to place some distance between themselves and the defending champions – they have win in the game. Juventus are only four points behind Inter Milan in the Serie A standings. Now, this means that they cannot afford any slip-up from Inter in this game. Both teams have been in contrasting form in Serie A while coming into this game. Inter Milan managed to draw 2-2 with AS Roma in their last match and have managed to pick up only one point in their last couple of matches. Meanwhile, Juventus have won three matches in a row. The live TV or online broadcast of the Serie A 2020-21 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Serie A 2020-21 match between Juventus and Inter Milan will start at 1:15 AM IST – January 18 in India.

Venue: San Siro Stadium.

INT vs JUV My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Wojciech Szczesny

Defenders- Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni, Leonardo Bonucci, Merih Demiral

Midfielders- Marcelo Brozovic, Arturo Vidal, Aaron Ramsey, Federico Chiesa

Forwards- Romelu Lukaku (VC), Cristiano Ronaldo (C)

Inter Milan (INT) – Key Players

Samir Handanovic

Achraf Hakimi

Milan Skriniar

Marcelo Brozovic

Romelu Lukaku

Juventus (JUV) – Key Players

Wojciech Szczesny

D Luiz da silva

Leonardo Bonucci

Aaron Ramsey

Cristiano Ronaldo

INT vs JUV Probable Playing XIs

Inter Milan: Samir Handanovic; Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni; Achraf Hakimi, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Arturo Vidal, Ashley Young; Lautaro Martinez, Romelu Lukaku.

Juventus: Wojciech Szczesny; Danilo, Leonardo Bonucci, Merih Demiral, Gianluca Frabotta; Adrien Rabiot, Rodrigo Bentancur, Aaron Ramsey, Federico Chiesa; Alvaro Morata, Cristiano Ronaldo.

INT vs JUV SQUADS

Inter Milan (INT): Samir Handanovic, Daniele Padelli, Achraf Hakimi, Stefan de Vrij, Aleksandar Kolarov, Andrea Ranocchia, Filip Stankovic, Matteo Darmian, Fabio Cortinovis, Edoardo Sottini, Alessandro Bastoni, Ionut Radu , Roberto Gagliardini, Alexis Sánchez, Matías Vecino, Stefano Sensi, Ivan Perisic, Ashley Young, Arturo Vidal, Nicolò Barella, Christian Eriksen, Danilo D’Ambrosio, Milan Skriniar, Riccardo Chio, Gaetano Oristanio, Lorenzo Moretti, Tibo Persyn, Radja Nainggolan, Franco Orlando Vezzoni, Niccolò Squizzato, David Wieser, Marcelo Brozovic, Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martínez, Franco Ezequiel Carboni, Martín Satriano, Nicholas Bonfanti, Andrea Pinamonti.

Juventus (JUV): Wojciech Szczesny, Carlo Pinsoglio, Giovanni Gabriele Garofani, Franco Israel, Gianluigi Buffon, Giorgio Chiellini, Matthijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro, Danilo, Leonardo Bonucci, Merih Demiral, Radu Dragusin, Gianluca Frabotta, Alessandro Riccio, Arthur, Sami Khedira, Aaron Ramsey, Weston McKennie, Juan Cuadrado, Adrien Rabiot, Rodrigo Bentancur, Koni De Winter, Alessandro Di Pardo, Manolo Portanova, Dejan Kulusevski, Hamza Rafia, Daouda Peeters, Cosimo Marco Da Graca, Cristiano Ronaldo, Álvaro Morata, Paulo Dybala, Federico Chiesa, Federico Bernardeschi, Giacomo Vrioni.

