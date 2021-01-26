INT vs MIL Dream11 Tips And Prediction Coppa Italia

Inter Milan vs AC Milan Dream11 Team Prediction Coppa Italia 2020-21 – Football Tips For Today's Football Match INT vs MIL at San Siro Stadium: Milan giants Inter Milan and AC Milan face off in one of the most-awaited Coppa Italia clashes at the iconic San Siro Stadium on Tuesday night. The Coppa Italia INT vs MIL match will kick-off at 1.15 AM IST – January 27 in India. Both teams dropped points in the weekend's league games, with AC Milan losing 0-3 at home against Atalanta, and Inter failing to take advantage after managing only a 0-0 draw. Inter Milan have a slight edge over their rivals as they have won 82 out of 226 games as opposed to AC Milan's 77 victories. The live TV or online broadcast of the Coppa Italia 2020-21 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Coppa Italia 2020-21 match between Inter Milan and AC Milan will start at 1.15 AM IST.

Venue: San Siro Stadium.

INT vs MIL My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Samir Handanovic

Defenders- Alessandro Bastoni, Stefan de Vrij, Diogo Dalot, Simon Kjaer

Midfielders- Brahim Diaz, Samu Castillejo, Stefano Sensi, Ashely Young

Forwards- Romelu Lukaku (VC), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (C)

Inter Milan (INT) – Key Players

Samir Handanovic

Aleksandar Kolarov

Arturo Vidal

Nicolo Barella

Romelu Lukaku

AC Milan (MIL) – Key Players

Davide Calabria

D Dalot

Theo Hernandez

Hakan Calhanoglu

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

INT vs MIL Probable Playing XIs

Inter Milan: Samir Handanovic; Alessandro Bastoni, Stefan de Vrij, Milan Skriniar; Ivan Perisic, Roberto Gagliardini, Marcelo Brozovic, Stefano Sensi, Ashely Young; Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku.

AC Milan: Ciprian Tatarusanu; Diogo Dalot, Simon Kjaer, Fikayo Tomori, Davide Calabria; Franck Kessie, Sandro Tonali; Ante Rebic, Brahim Diaz, Samu Castillejo; Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

INT vs MIL SQUADS

Inter Milan (INT): Ionut Radu, Samir Handanovic, Daniele Padelli, Filip Stankovic, Stefan De Vrij, Milan Skriniar, Alessandro Bastoni, Andrea Ranocchia, Lorenzo Pirola, Dalbert Henrique, Aleksandar Kolarov, Danilo D’Ambrosio, Georgios Vagiannidis, Achraf Hakimi, Marcelo Brozovic, Nicolo Barella, Stefano Sensi, Matias Vecino, Roberto Gagliardini, Joao Mario, Arturo Vidal, Antonio Candreva, Kwadwo Asamoah, Ashley Young, Christian Eriksen, Radja Nainggolan, Ivan Perisic, Axel Bakayoko, Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez, Alexis Sanchez, Andrea Pinamonti, Sebestiano Esposito, Samuele Longo.

AC Milan (MIL): Asmir Begovic, Gianluigi-Donnarumma, Antonio-Donnarumma, Matteo Soncin, Davide Calabria, Alessio Romagnoli, Mateo Musacchio, Simon Kjaer, Theo Hernandez, Andrea Conti, Matteo Gabbia, Leo Duarte, Alexis Saelemaekers, Lucas Biglia, Hakan Calhanoglu, Giacomo Bonaventura, Diego Laxalt, Franck Kessie, Rade Krunic, Ismael Bennacer, Marco Brescianini, Lucas Paqueta, Samu Castillejo, Ante Rebic, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Rafael Leao, Daniel Maldini, Riccardo Tonin, Giacomo Olzer, Lorenzo Colombo.

