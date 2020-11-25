INT vs RM Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Inter Milan vs Real Madrid Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Champions League 2020-21 – Football Tips For Today's Match INT vs RM at San Siro: Neither side has had a good start to their respective European campaign. Inter drew their first two matches before losing to Real earlier this month. Real haven't set the stage on fire either – they lost to Shakthar, drew with Gladbach before managing to beat Inter.

The online live streaming and TV broadcast of match will be available on Sony Liv App and Sony Sports network in India.

Kick-Off Time: The UEFA Champions League match between Inter Milan and Real Madrid will start at 1:30 AM IST – November 26 in India.

Venue: San Siro

INT vs RM My Dream11 Team

S Handanovic, S Ramos, R Varane, A Hakimi, Casemiro, T Kroos, L Modric, I Perisic, V Junior, K Benzema (captain), L Martinez (vice-captain)

INT vs RM Full Squads

Inter Milan: Radja Nainggolan, Franco Orlando Vezzoni, Niccolò Squizzato, David Wieser, Marcelo Brozovic, Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martínez, Franco Ezequiel Carboni, Martín Satriano, Nicholas Bonfanti, Andrea Pinamonti, Samir Handanovic, Daniele Padelli, Achraf Hakimi, Stefan de Vrij, Aleksandar Kolarov, Andrea Ranocchia, Filip Stankovic, Matteo Darmian, Fabio Cortinovis, Edoardo Sottini, Alessandro Bastoni, Ionut Radu , Roberto Gagliardini, Alexis Sánchez, Matías Vecino, Stefano Sensi, Ivan Perisic, Ashley Young, Arturo Vidal, Nicolò Barella, Christian Eriksen, Danilo D’Ambrosio, Milan Skriniar, Riccardo Chio, Gaetano Oristanio, Lorenzo Moretti, Tibo Persyn

Real Madrid: Casemiro, Federico Valverde, Lucas Vázquez, Martin Odegaard, Isco, Marvin, Arribas, Karim Benzema, Luka Jovic, Vinícius Júnior, Mariano, Rodrygo, Sergio Santos, Thibaut Courtois, Andriy Lunin, Diego Altube, Luis Federico López Andúgar, Lucas Cañizares, Dani Carvajal, Éder Militão, Sergio Ramos, Raphaël Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Álvaro Odriozola, Ferland Mendy, Victor Chust, Oscar Aranda Subiela, Eden Hazard, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Marco Asensio

