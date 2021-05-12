INT vs ROM Dream11 Tips And Prediction Serie A

Inter Milan vs AS Roma Dream11 Team Prediction Serie A 2021 – Football Tips For Today’s Football Match INT vs ROM at San Siro Stadium: Serie A giants Inter Milan and AS Roma face off in one of the most-awaited clashes at the iconic San Siro Stadium on Wednesday night. The Serie A INT vs ROM match will kick-off at 12:15 PM IST – May 13 in India. The hosts will be aiming to end their season on a high and continue their unbeaten run. After sealing the title last week, Inter went to beat Sampdoria 5-1 and will enter this match full of confidence. Milan will come into this match without their star midfielder Arturo Vidal as well as former AS Roma defender Aleksandar Kolarov. AS Roma, on the other hand, will be looking to make it through to the UEFA Europa Conference League next season as Jose Mourinho takes over the mantle of the side. The live TV or online broadcast of the Serie A 2021 match will be available on Sony Sports Network and SonyLIV app in India. Here are the Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction for Inter Milan vs AS Roma – Serie A match. Also Read - MRS vs BLS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips St. Lucia T10 Blast Match 26: Captain, Vice-captain - Mon Repos Stars vs Babonneau Leatherbacks, Today's Playing 11s, Team News From Darren Sammy Cricket Stadium at 9 PM IST May 12 Wednesday

Kick-Off Time: The Serie A 2021 match between Inter Milan and AS Roma will start at 12:15 PM IST. Also Read - SEV vs VAL Dream11 Team Prediction LaLiga Santander: Captain, Vice-captain - Sevilla vs Valencia CF, Fantasy Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Football Match at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium 10:30 PM IST May 12 Wednesday

Venue: San Siro Stadium. Also Read - SCH vs HER Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga 2021: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips - Schalke 04 vs Hertha Berlin, Predicted XIs For Today's Football Match at Veltins-Arena 9:30 PM IST May 12 Wednesday

INT vs ROM My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Samir Handanovic

Defenders- Stefan De Vrij, Milan Skriniar, Marash Kumbulla, Gianluca Mancini

Midfielders- Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Ebrima Darboe, Rick Karsdorp

Forwards- Romelu Lukaku (C), Edin Dzeko (VC)

Inter Milan (INT) – Key Players

Lautaro Martinez

Achraf Hakimi

Romelu Lukaku

AS Roma (ROM) – Key Players

Jordan Veretout

Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Borja Mayoral

INT vs ROM Probable Playing XIs

Inter Milan: Samir Handanovic; Alessandro Bastoni, Stefan De Vrij, Milan Skriniar; Ashley Young, Christian Eriksen, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Achraf Hakimi; Lautaro Martinez, Romelu Lukaku.

AS Roma: Antonio Mirante; Roger Ibanez, Marash Kumbulla, Gianluca Mancini; Bruno Peres, Bryan Cristante, Ebrima Darboe, Rick Karsdorp; Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Lorenzo Pellegrini; Edin Dzeko.

INT vs ROM SQUADS

Inter Milan (INT): Ionut Radu, Samir Handanovic, Daniele Padelli, Filip Stankovic, Stefan De Vrij, Milan Skriniar, Alessandro Bastoni, Andrea Ranocchia, Lorenzo Pirola, Dalbert Henrique, Aleksandar Kolarov, Danilo D’Ambrosio, Georgios Vagiannidis, Achraf Hakimi, Marcelo Brozovic, Nicolo Barella, Stefano Sensi, Matias Vecino, Roberto Gagliardini, Joao Mario, Arturo Vidal, Antonio Candreva, Kwadwo Asamoah, Ashley Young, Christian Eriksen, Radja Nainggolan, Ivan Perisic, Axel Bakayoko, Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez, Alexis Sanchez, Andrea Pinamonti, Sebestiano Esposito, Samuele Longo.

AS Roma (ROM): Simone Farelli, Pau López, Filippo Berti, Pietro Boer, Filippo Tripicchio, Antonio Mirante, Ibañez, Juan Jesus, Chris Smalling, Davide Santon, Federico Fazio, Gianluca Mancini, Marash Kumbulla, Amir Feratovic, Javier Vicario, Riccardo Calafiori, Rick Karsdorp, Bryan Cristante, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Gonzalo Villar, Jordan Veretout, Borja Mayoral, Nicolò Zaniolo, Javier Pastore, Carles Perez, Bruno Peres, Amadou Diawara, Edoardo Bove, Luca Chierico, Ebrima Darboe, Nicola Zalewski, Tommaso Milanese, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Edin Dzeko, Pedro, Leonardo Spinazzola, Riccardo Ciervo, Ruben Providence, Lamine Tall, Suf Podgoreanu, Mory Bamba.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ROM Dream11 Team/ INT Dream11 Team/ AS Roma Dream11 Team/ Inter Milan Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction Serie A 2021/ Online Football Tips and more.