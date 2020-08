Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Team Prediction UEFA Europa League 2020 Semifinal – Football Tips For Today's Match INT vs SHA at Esprit Arena: In another thrilling semifinal battle of UEFA Europa League 2019-20, Inter Milan will be squaring off against Shakhtar Donetsk at the Esprit Arena – August 18 in India. The UEFA Europa League INT vs SHA semifinal match will kick-off at 12.30 AM IST. Inter Milan won their quarterfinal against Bayer Leverkusen by a comfortable 2-1 margin. Both the goals came in the first half after which Leverkusen pulled one back although it didn't turn out to be enough and Inter held on. On the other hand, Shakhtar Donetsk won their respective quarterfinal against Basel after producing a very dominant performance where they scored 4 goals and conceded only one that too in the very final minute. They were dominant from the first minute and scored as early as the second minute of the game.

Kick-Off Time: The UEFA Europa League 2019-20 semifinal match between Inter Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk will start at 12.30 AM IST – August 17.

Venue: Esprit Arena.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- A Pyatov

Defenders- S De Vrij, A Young, Godin

Midfielders- Barella (VC), Brozovic, Gagliardini, Taison, Stepanenko

Forwards- Junior Moraes, Romelu Lukaku (C)

INT vs SHA Probable XIs

Inter Milan: Samir Handanovic, Andrea Ranocchia, Danilo D’Ambrosio, Alessandro Bastoni, Nicolò Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Christian Eriksen, Ashley Young, Antonio Candreva, Lautaro Martínez, Romelu Lukaku.

Shakhtar Donetsk: Anatoliy Trubin, Vitor Eduardo da Silva Matos, Domilson Dodo, Sergiy Bolbat, Taison, Mateus Tete Cardoso Lemos Martins, Manor Solomon, Dentinho, Junior Moraes, Fernando, Danylo Sikan.

INT vs SHA SQUADS

Inter Milan (INT): Samir Handanovic, Daniele Padelli, Tommaso Berni, Ashley Young, Stefan De Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni, Cristiano Biraghi, Danilo D’Ambrosio, Diego Godin, Milan Skriniar, Kwadwo Asamoah, Lorenzo Pirola, Andrea Ranocchia, Antonio Candreva, Christian Eriksen, Marcelo Brozovic, Stefano Sensi, Victor Moses, Nicolo Barella, Roberto Gagliardini, Matias Vecino, Borja Valero, Lucien Agoume, Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez, Lautaro Martinez, Sebestiano Esposito.

Shakhtar Donetsk (SHA): Anatoliy Trubin, Oleksiy Shevchenko, Andriy Pyatov, Vitor Eduardo da Silva Matos, Valerii Bondar, Sergiy Bolbat, Domilson Dodo, Davit Khocholova, Sergey Krivtsov, Mykola Matviyenko, Mykhailo Mudryk, Oleksandr Pikhalyonok, Artem Bondarenko, Manor Solomon, Mateus Tete Cardoso Lemos Martins, Marcos Antonio, Maycon Barberan, Alan Patrick, Viktor Kovalenko, Yevhen Konoplyanka, Marquinhos Cipriano, Dentinho, Taras Stepanenko, Marlos, Taison, Danylo Sikan, Vladislav Vakula, Junior Moraes, Wellington Nem, Fernando.

