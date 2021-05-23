INT vs UDI Dream11 Tips And Prediction Serie A

Inter Milan vs Udinese Dream11 Team Prediction Serie A 2021 – Football Tips For Today’s Football Match INT vs UDI at San Siro Stadium: Milan giants Inter Milan and Udinese face off in one of the most-awaited Serie A clashes at the iconic San Siro Stadium on Sunday night. The Serie A INT vs UDI match will kick-off at 6.30 PM IST – May 23 in India. The Nerazzurri will finally get their hands on the Champions Trophy after sealing the league title already. They will be looking to cap off the season in style with yet another win.

Udinese, on the other hand, managed to survive the relegation after an underwhelming season. They sit 13th in the league and can finish as high as 11th, only if they could stun the newly crowned champions to spoil the party a bit. The live TV or online broadcast of the Serie A 2021 match will be available on Sony Sports Network and SonyLIV app in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Serie A 2021 match between Inter Milan and Udinese will start at 6.30 PM IST.

Venue: San Siro Stadium.

INT vs UDI My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- J Musso

Defenders- S De Vrij, M Skriniar, A Bastoni, N Molina

Midfielders- R De Paul, Walace, A Hakimi (VC), N Barella

Forwards- Romelu Lukaku (C), Lautaro Martinez

Inter Milan (INT) – Key Players

Romelu Lukaku

Lautaro Martinez

Achraf Hakimi

Udinese (UDI) – Key Players

Rodrygo de Paul

Roberto Pereyra

Stefano Okaka

INT vs UDI Probable Playing XIs

Inter Milan: Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Hakimi, Barella, Sensi, Eriksen, Perisic; Lukaku, Martinez.

Udinese: Musso; Becao, Bonifazi, Zeegelaar; Molina, De Paul, Walace, Makengo, Larsen; Pereyra; Okaka.

INT vs UDI SQUADS

Udinese (UDI): R. De Paul, R. Pereyra, S. Okaka, T. Arslan, I. Pussetto, J. Stryger Larsen, N. Molina, I. Nestorovski, Rodrigo Becão, Samir, M. Zeegelaar, B. Nuytinck, Llorente, F. Forestieri, Deulofeu, J. Braaf, J. Musso, K. Bonifazi, Walace, S. De Maio, J. Makengo, T. Ouwejan, S. Scuffet, M. Palumbo, M. Jajalo, P. Mićin.

Inter Milan (INT): Ionut Radu, Samir Handanovic, Daniele Padelli, Filip Stankovic, Stefan De Vrij, Milan Skriniar, Alessandro Bastoni, Andrea Ranocchia, Lorenzo Pirola, Dalbert Henrique, Aleksandar Kolarov, Danilo D’Ambrosio, Georgios Vagiannidis, Achraf Hakimi, Marcelo Brozovic, Nicolo Barella, Stefano Sensi, Matias Vecino, Roberto Gagliardini, Joao Mario, Arturo Vidal, Antonio Candreva, Kwadwo Asamoah, Ashley Young, Christian Eriksen, Radja Nainggolan, Ivan Perisic, Axel Bakayoko, Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez, Alexis Sanchez, Andrea Pinamonti, Sebestiano Esposito, Samuele Longo.

