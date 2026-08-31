‘Intentions are very positive’, BCB President Tamim Iqbal hopeful of India vs Bangladesh series in…

Just as it started to seem there was no light at the end of the tunnel, former Bangladesh opener and captain Tamim Iqbal has given a positive update

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Tamim Iqbal says India vs Bangladesh bilateral series very much a possibility. (Credits: X)

Former opening batter and Bangladesh Cricket Board President Tamim Iqbal believes that there is a strong possibility of the Bangla Tigers facing the Indian team in a bilateral series, claiming that cricket boards of both the countries are in continuous talks to decide as to when the two nations can lock horns inside the cricket field.

Relations between India and Bangladesh severed after the killing of an innocent Hindu which led to the Board of Control for Cricket in India banning Bangladeshi players from featuring in the Indian Premier League.

The BCCI had even asked the Kolkata Knight Riders to cancel the contract of left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rahman, who was bought by KKR for a price of 9.20 crores during the player auction for the 2026 IPL edition.

It triggered plenty of backlash from the Bangladeshi board and government, who demanded a hybrid model for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 which India co-hosted alongside Sri Lanka. The International Cricket Council were not willing to fulfill that demand and they eventually ousted the Bangla Tigers from the 20-team tournament, replacing them with Scotland.

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After those developments, there were also doubts about India and Bangladesh’s future in bilateral cricket with the BCCI pulling out of an away tour and instead decided to host Afghanistan in a three-match home ODI series.

Just as it started to seem there was no light at the end of the tunnel, former Bangladesh opener and captain Tamim Iqbal has given a positive update.

“That it (India series) won’t happen hasn’t been decided yet. Both boards are very sincere that this thing happens. Both BCCI and BCB are looking at windows as well, which time what can be done,” Tamim Iqbal said via Not Out Noman podcast.

He added that a date is yet to be finalized and that there are no negative intentions involved. “Roughly a date, around which we are also thinking whether it can be done at this time or not. If I saw the intention was negative, then today I wouldn’t even have said this word to you, let’s see what happens, we’re hopeful,” Iqbal added.

Tamim Iqbal also spoke about the way Mustafizur Rahman was ousted from the IPL, claiming that it was a disappointing moment for the entire nation and that it was not the right measure from the BCCI.

“Look, Mustafizur’s issue was obviously something that the whole country was disappointed with. This was in no way right thing to do, this should never have been done. At that time I endorsed this, I am saying it even now,” Tamim Iqbal concluded.