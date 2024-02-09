Home

Inter Miami Apologise For Lionel Messi Absence in Hong Kong, Say ‘SORRY’!

Messi did not even warm-up in front of the fans as he was being attended by the medical staff.

Lionel Messi (Credit: X)

Delhi: The expectations were high in Hong Kong over Lionel Messi, but the Argentine star disappointed fans and organisers as he did not play the exhibition match. While this has not gone down well with fans, Inter Miami issued an apology. Messi did not even warm-up in front of the fans as he was being attended by the medical staff.

“Despite our best intentions, we understand there has been disappointment over the absence of Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez in Sunday’s match and we are sorry that the two players could not participate,” Miami said in a statement sent to Reuters on Thursday.

“We also recognize that the late decision caused frustration among our Hong Kong supporters and the event promoter, Tatler Asia. We do feel it necessary to express that injuries are unfortunately a part of the beautiful game, and our player’s health must always come first.”

