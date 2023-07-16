Home

Sports

Inter Miami CF Announce Lionel Messi As Official New Signing- WATCH Viral Video

Inter Miami CF Announce Lionel Messi As Official New Signing- WATCH Viral Video

Inter Miami, announced Messi's signing via a social media video. The Florida-based club tweeted "Bienvenido" (welcome) with a photo of Messi wearing a pink No. 10 jersey.

Inter Miami CF Announce Lionel Messi As Official New Signing- WATCH Viral Video. (Image: Twitter)

Miami, Florida, USA: Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami CF have finally announced Argentine World Cup winning superstar, Lionel Messi as their official new signing for the ongoing season on Sunday.

Trending Now

Messi, 36, have signed a 2.5 year contract with an option of extending in 2026 as well. He’ll be reportedly earning 54 million USD a year with profit sharing from the League’s deal with both Apple and Adidas. As per the Miami contract, he will also have an ownership opportunity of the club, after he hangs up his boots.

You may like to read

Inter Miami, announced Messi’s signing via a social media video. The Florida-based club tweeted “Bienvenido” (welcome) with a photo of Messi wearing a pink No. 10 jersey.

The video has gone viral on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Inter Miami CF (@intermiamicf)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Inter Miami CF (@intermiamicf)

“I’m very excited to start this next step in my career with Inter Miami and in the United States,” Messi said.

“This is a fantastic opportunity and together we will continue to build this beautiful project. The idea is to work together to achieve the objectives we set, and I’m very eager to start helping here in my new home”, he further added.

“We are overjoyed that the greatest player in the world chose Inter Miami CF and Major League Soccer, and his decision is a testament to the momentum and energy behind our League and our sport in North America,” MLS commissioner Don Garber said.

“We have no doubt that Lionel will show the world that MLS can be a League of Choice for the best players in the game. We look forward to seeing his debut for Inter Miami in our Leagues Cup tournament later this month.”

The former Barcelona and PSG man will be unveiled as an Miami player, in front of the fans on Sunday at DRV PNK Stadium at 6:30 PM local time, which is 4:00 AM IST on Monday.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES