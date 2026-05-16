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Inter Miami owner Sir David Beckham surges to the top; Becomes Britains first billionaire sports personality

Inter Miami owner Sir David Beckham surges to the top; Becomes Britain’s first billionaire sports personality

The Beckham family's combined wealth in Indian Rupees is estimated at approximately 15,155+ crores, which is even higher than King Charles III, whose personal wealth is about 8,696+ crores

UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and former English footballer Sir David Beckham interacts with young footballers, in Mumbai, Friday, November 28, 2025. (Photo credit: IANS)

Former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Sir David Beckham has reached a new height in terms of wealth after officially becoming Britain’s first billionaire sportsperson. Beckham was named alongside other notable sports personalities in the recently released Times Rich List 2026.

It all happened after Sir David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham’s collective wealth reached the billion-mark with the amount reaching an estimated $1.6bn at the start of May 2026. This helped the former England international footballer go 2nd in the list of the richest sports personality behind Formula 1’s former chief executive Bernie Ecclestone.

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The former Manchester United midfielder’s surge to the top has been made possible because of his investment in USA’s Major League Soccer outfit Inter Miami, whose revenues has been skyrocketing ever since the football club signed Argentina star and 2022 World Cup winner Lionel Messi.

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Inter Miami has benefited from jersey and tickets sales as well as the exclusive broadcasting rights. The opening of the club’s new stadium near the Miami Freedom Park will further bolster the club’s revenue. The MLS outfit is anyways the most valuable club in the competition.

The Beckham family’s combined wealth in Indian Rupees is estimated at approximately 15,155+ crores, which is even higher than King Charles III, whose personal wealth is about 8,696+ crores.

As a matter of fact, Sir David Beckham’s valuation is even more than that of current Manchester United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who has reportedly taken a hit with his revenues dropping down by £1.85bn over the last 12 months or so. In the Times Rich list, Ratcliffe has moved from 7th to 9th.

Elsewhere, sports promoters Barry and Eddie Hearn’s empire is valued at £1.035bn whereas British-Nigerian boxer Anthony Joshua has a valuation of £240m. Tyson Fury (£162m), F1 veteran Sir Lewis Hamilton (£435m), golfer Rory Mcllroy (£325m) and England striker Harry Kane (£110m) are also in the top 10 of Times Rich list 2026.

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