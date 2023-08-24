Home

Here are the details of when and where to watch US Open Cup Semi-Final match between Inter Miami CF and Cincinnati online and on TV.

Ohio, Cincinnati: Inter Miami will take the pitch in Cincinnati after a historic weekend for the Club, having won the 2023 Leagues Cup title by defeating Nashville SC in a dramatic penalty shootout in the final on Saturday to clinch the First Team’s first official trophy. The historic final saw Inter Miami win the team’s first official title, extend the longest win streak in Club history to seven and secure a spot directly in the Round of 16 in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup. Inter Miami secured the first First Team’s first trophy by winning all of its seven consecutive matches en route to the 2023 Leagues Cup title. Inter Miami will make its fifth appearance in this year’s edition of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup against FC Cincinnati, marking the first time the team reaches the semifinals stage of the competition. The team now needs two more wins to win the second trophy in Club history. The Herons reached the semifinals of the cup by defeating Miami FC on penalties on the road in the Third Round, knocking out Charleston Battery in the Round of 32 and Nashville SC in the Round of 16 in home games at DRV PNK Stadium, and winning against Birmingham Legion FC in the quarterfinals.

When is the Inter Miami vs Cincinnati US Open Cup Semi-Final ?

The Inter Miami and Cincinnati, US Open Cup Semi-Final will take place on Thursday, 24 August, 2023 (IST).

What is the timing of the Inter Miami vs Cincinnati US Open Cup Semi-Final ?

The Inter Miami and Cincinnati, US Open Cup Semi-Final will start at 4:30 AM IST.

Where is the Inter Miami vs Cincinnati US Open Cup Semi-Final being played?

The Inter Miami and Cincinnati, US Open Cup Semi-Final will be played at TQL Stadium, Ohio, Cincinnati.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Inter Miami vs Cincinnati US Open Cup Semi-Final ?

The Inter Miami and Cincinnati, US Open Cup Semi-Final will not be telecasted in India.

Where can you live stream the Inter Miami vs Cincinnati US Open Cup Semi-Final ?

The Inter Miami and Cincinnati, US Open Cup Semi-Final live streaming will be available on Golazo Network through CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app, Paramount+, and Pluto TV. Paramount+ subscribers.

