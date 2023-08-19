Home

Inter Miami vs Nashville LIVE Streaming, Leagues Cup Final: When and Where to Watch Lionel Messi Online And On TV In India

Here are the details of when and where to watch Leagues Cup match between Inter Miami CF and Nashville online and on TV.

Inter Miami vs Nashville LIVE Streaming, Leagues Cup Final: When and Where to Watch Lionel Messi Online And On TV In India. (Image: Twitter)

Nashville, Tennessee: Inter Miami CF approaches another historic moment for the Club this Sunday, Aug. 20, as the team is set to face Nashville SC in the 2023 Leagues Cup final in what will be its first time competing in a final in Club history with a chance to clinch the First Team’s first official piece of silverware. Inter Miami has been playing some fine football throughout its 2023 Leagues Cup campaign, with the team winning all of its six matches in the competition while leading the competition in goals with 21, six more than its opponent in the highly anticipated final. Inter Miami first won both of its group stage fixtures, topping LIGA MX side Cruz Azul 1-2 and Atlanta United 4-0 in fixtures at DRV PNK Stadium, before knocking out rivals Orlando City SC with a 3-1 win in the Round of 32, beating FC Dallas in penalties after a thriller with eight goals on the score-line in regulation time in the Round of 16, convincingly defeating Charlotte FC 4-0 in quarterfinals, and most recently clinching the team’s spot in the final with a historic 1-4 win on the road against the Philadelphia Union in semi-finals featuring goals from Josef Martínez, Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba – his first for the Club – and Homegrown midfielder David Ruiz. Additionally, Inter Miami secured a 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup berth by advancing to the final of the Leagues Cup.

When is the Inter Miami vs Nashville Leagues Cup Final ?

The Inter Miami and Nashville Leagues Cup Final will take place on Sunday, 20 August, 2023 (IST).

What is the timing of the Inter Miami vs Nashville Leagues Cup Final ?

The Inter Miami and Nashville Leagues Cup Final will start at 6:30 AM IST.

Where is the Inter Miami vs Nashville Leagues Cup Final being played?

The Inter Miami and Nashville Leagues Cup Final will be played at Geodis Park, Nashville.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Inter Miami vs Nashville Leagues Cup Final ?

The Inter Miami and Nashville Leagues Cup Final will not be telecasted in India.

Where can you live stream the Inter Miami vs Nashville Leagues Cup Final ?

The Inter Miami and Nashville Leagues Cup Final live streaming will be available on Apple TV+.

