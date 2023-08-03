Home

Inter Miami vs Orlando City LIVE Streaming, Leagues Cup: When and Where to Watch Lionel Messi Online And On TV In India

Here are the details of when and where to watch Leagues Cup match between Inter Miami CF and Orlando City online and on TV.

Inter Miami vs Orlando City LIVE Streaming, Leagues Cup: When and Where to Watch Lionel Messi Online And On TV In India.

Miami, Florida: Inter Miami will meet Orlando City once again for the latest edition of the matchup between the Florida sides. This time, the rivalry means even more for both sides, as they will now play for the right to advance to the Round of 16 of the 2023 Leagues Cup. Coming into the knockout stages of the tournament after a strong showing in the group stage of the competition with victories over LIGA MX side Cruz Azul and Atlanta United, Inter Miami will look to carry on with its strong form in the inaugural edition of the Leagues Cup. First, Miami defeated Cruz Azul 2-1 on July 21 after Lionel Messi found the back of the net through a last-minute free kick to give the Club the win on his historic debut. Then, on July 25, Inter Miami topped Atlanta United with a convincing 4-0 scoreline, tying the team’s largest margin of victory in Club history thanks to a pair of braces from Messi and Robert Taylor.

When is the Inter Miami vs Orlando City Leagues Cup Match ?

The Inter Miami and Orlando City Leagues Cup, Round of 32 Match will take place on Thursday, 3rd August, 2023 (IST).

What is the timing of the Inter Miami vs Orlando City Leagues Cup Match ?

The Inter Miami and Orlando City Leagues Cup, Round of 32 Match will start at 5:30 AM IST.

Where is the Inter Miami vs Orlando City Leagues Cup Match being played?

The Inter Miami and Orlando City Leagues Cup, Round of 32 Match will be played at DRV PNK Stadium, Florida.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Inter Miami vs Orlando City Leagues Cup Match ?

The Inter Miami and Orlando City Leagues Cup, Round of 32 Match will not be telecasted in India.

Where can you live stream the Inter Miami vs Orlando City Leagues Cup Match ?

The Inter Miami and Orlando City Leagues Cup, Round of 32 Match live streaming will be available on Apple TV+.

