Inter Miami’s MVP Lionel Messi Receives International Call, Set To Join Argentina For 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Messi was presented with the award by none other than English football icon David Beckham, the owner of Inter Miami. He previously won the award in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019 and 2021.

New Delhi: The Argentinian sensation Lionel Messi has been called to represent the National side for the FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifying matches which are set to be played this month.

Inter Miami announced Messi’s call-up for the international fixtures on their official website. Argentina will host Uruguay at La Bombonera in Buenos Aires, on Friday and then the 2022 World Cup champions will then travel to Brazil for the team’s second qualifying match during the international break on November 22 at the Maracana.

Messi’s career which lasted for almost 30 years saw him heartbroken in 2014 after missing out on the World Cup and eight years later channelling the inner Maradona and redeeming himself by bringing the most prized possession – the World Cup trophy back to his homeland, Argentina.

His brilliance in the 2022 tournament guided La Albiceleste to their third World Cup glory, leading from the front and scoring a brace in the final against France to guide his national team to glory.

His seven goals in the tournament raised a glimmer of hope in the hearts of each of his fans who dreamed of lifting him the World Cup trophy after Argentina lost unexpectedly to Saudi Arabia.

He left Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint Germain earlier this year and decided to make a switch to the Major League Soccer outfit Inter Miami. His arrival led to a massive impact as he registered an impressive tally of 11 goals and eight assists. Under his leadership, Inter Miami clinched a historic win in the 2023 Leagues Cup which was the team’s first official title in the club’s history.

On Sunday, Messi was awarded Inter Miami’s MVP award and for producing an astonishing season he clinched his record eighth Ballon d’Or trophy in October, becoming the first active player in Major League Soccer (MLS) history to win the prestigious individual accolade.

