Inter Milan claimed a comfortable away-victory in their latest Serie A encounter as they thrashed relegation-threatened SPAL 4-0.

With hitman Romelu Lukaku still injured, Inter's coach Antonio Conte on Thursday night continued starting Alexis Sanchez to partner Lautaro Martinez, while Andrea Ranocchia was preferred in defense over Stefan de Vrij, reports Xinhua news agency.

The away side took control of possession from the beginning but didn't find the net until the 37th minute with good team work when Sanchez's smart pass found an unmarked Antonio Candreva who beat the goalkeeper with a low-strike.

Inter doubled the lead 10 minutes into the restart as Cristiano Biraghi sent his daisy cutter into the far corner, five minutes before the Italian full-back’s cross for Sanchez to head in.

The Nerazzurri sealed the match in the 74th minute when substitute Ashley Young rolled across for Roberto Gagliardini who had time and space to turn in undisturbed from close range.

The win, coupled with Juventus’ draw on Wednesday, helped second-placed Inter cut the deficit to the leaders to six points on the table.

In another game on Thursday, Torino conquered Genoa with a 3-0 home victory.

