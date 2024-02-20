Home

Inter Milan Vs Atletico Madrid Champions League Football Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Round Of 16 1st Leg Match

Live Streaming of Inter Milan Vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League: Get here all the details regarding the high-voltage Round of 16 1st leg match.

Inter Milan players during a training session ahead of UCL clash against Atletico Madrid. (Image: Inter/X)

New Delhi: Runners-up in the previous edition, Inter Milan will aim to better their chances in the ongoing UEFA Champions League when they host Atletico Madrid at the San Siro in the Round of 16 first-leg tie on Wednesday (February 21). Notably, Inter Milan finished second in Group D and are yet to lose a game in the current edition. On the other hand, Atletico Madrid are coming following an unbeaten run in the competition this season so far. The Spanish giants finished on top of Group E with 14 points. More than an Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid tie, it will be an interesting battle between coaches Simone Inzaghi and Diego Simeone, who prefer a 3-5-2 formation.

It will be an emotional return for Simeone at San Siro as the Atletico Madrid coach spent two seasons as a player with Inter Milan. He also won the 1997-98 UEFA Cup with Inter. To add to that, it will be Simeone’s 100th Champions League game as a coach, making him the ninth man to reach the landmark.

On the other hand, Inter Milan are on a threshold of making Champions League history on Wednesday. The Italian side have so far scored 298 goals in the UEFA Champions League (including qualifying) and will be banking on relentless Lautaro Martínez to push them to the 300 mark. Notably, Inter have won only two of their last 16 UEFA club competition matches against Spanish teams.

Team News

Atletico Madrid: They will be boosted by the return of striker Alvaro Morata and defender Gabriel Paulista against Inter Milan. Simeone will however be hopeful of Memphis Depay, who struck to form recently and have Antoine Griezmann in company upfront.

Inter Milan: Matteo Darmian and Federico Dimarco are likely to return to the playing XI while defender Francesco Acerbi has recovered from a calf injury. Inter Milan, however, will miss the services of Davide Frattesi (thigh problem) and Juan Cuadrado (to undergo a Achilles tendon surgery).

Head-To-Head

Inter Milan have played just twice against Atletico Madrid with both teams winning one game each.

When and where will Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League Round of 16, 1st Leg to be played?

The Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League Round of 16, 1st Leg tie will be played at San Siro stadium in Milan on February 21 (Wednesday). The match starts at 1:30 AM IST.

Which television channels in India will live telecast Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League Round of 16, 1st Leg match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of UEFA Champions League in India. Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League Round of 16, 1st Leg will be televised live on all Sony Sports channels.

Where to get live streaming of Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League Round of 16, 1st Leg encounter?

Live streaming of Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League Round of 16, 1st Leg match will be available on the Sony LIV app and website in India.

Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid Probable Playing XIs

Inter Milan: Yann Sommer; Benjamin Pavard, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni, Matteo Darmian, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Federico Dimarco, Lautaro Martinez, Marcus Thuram

Atletico Madrid: Jan Oblak, Stefan Savic, Alex Witsel, Mario Hermoso, Marcos Llorente, Rodrigo De Paul, Koke, Pablo Barrios, Samuel Lino, Antoine Griezmann, Memphis Depay

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.