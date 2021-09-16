Inter Milan vs Real Madrid Champions League Match Updates

Inter will dearly miss Romelu Lukaku who left the club this season after an impressive two-year spell. Lukaku was the go-through player in Inter line-up who produced goals for them. Now the responsibility will be on Lautaro Martinez and Eden Dzeko to take Inter forward in European competition. On the other hand, Real Madrid are also going through a transitional phase and are desperate to prove themselves in European competition under new manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Live Updates

  • 2:29 AM IST

  • 2:24 AM IST

    LIVE Inter Milan vs Real Madrid Score Champions League Updates: FULL TIME! And Rodrygo’s late strike sealed the deal for Real Madrid. A very tight match as Inter’s winning run at home comes to an end. Thibaut Courtois was the hero of the match for the Los Blancos with some spectacular saves. On the other hand, Inter dominated the first half but Madrid bounced back in the second. INT 0-1 RMA | FULL TIME

  • 2:20 AM IST

    LIVE Inter Milan vs Real Madrid Score Champions League Updates: GOALLLLLLLLLLL! Rodrygo with his left foot put Real Madrid ahead in the dying minutes of the mega clash. Brilliant assist from Camavinga and Rodrygo nets the goal with a clinical finish. Inter players are looking dejected as they knew that there is not much time left in this game now. INT 0-1 RMA | 89′

  • 2:10 AM IST

    LIVE Inter Milan vs Real Madrid Score Champions League Updates: Both teams are not looking to settle for a draw and are working hard to find some magic. The match is well poised at the moment and Inter are looking to make things work from both flanks. INT 0-0 RMA | 79′

  • 2:01 AM IST

    LIVE Inter Milan vs Real Madrid Score Champions League Updates: Federico Valverde has bought the pace into the game for Real Madrid and they are looking very dangerous at the moment. INT 0-0 RMA | 71′

  • 1:55 AM IST

    LIVE Inter Milan vs Real Madrid Score Champions League Updates: Courtois has been in top form today as he is not letting anyone go past them while Inter have bought Arturo Vidal on the field while Lautaro Martinez is on the bench now. INT 0-0 RMA | 65′

  • 1:49 AM IST

    LIVE Inter Milan vs Real Madrid Score Champions League Updates: David Alaba gets a yellow card for a rough slide tackle on Eden Dzeko!

  • 1:47 AM IST

  • 1:47 AM IST

    LIVE Inter Milan vs Real Madrid Score Champions League Updates: Inter Milan are not looking composed in the second half as Real Madrid are pressing high. It will be interesting to see the changes Madrid made through substitutions. INT 0-0 RMA | 57′

  • 1:39 AM IST

    LIVE Inter Milan vs Real Madrid Score Champions League Updates: The Los Blancos have started the second half on an offensive note. The Madrid players are pushing the host to their limit with some tight runs from the flanks. INT 0-0 RMA | 50′