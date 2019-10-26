International arbiter Rajkumar died of electrocution in Ghaziabad on Friday evening. Besides being an arbiter, Rajkumar was also a renowned coach and had contributed immensely towards the Delhi Chess Association for the development and progress of the sport mostly across Delhi NCR.

“With profound grief and sorrow, we regret to inform that we lost our beloved teammate today. Rest in Peace International Arbiter Rajkumar,” Delhi Chess Association mentioned in a Facebook post.

David Lada, a chess promoter, journalist, organiser and photographer poured his tribute. “I am terribly sorry to hear about the passing of the international arbiter Rajkumar, whom I had the chance to meet (and photograph) during the Delhi open last January. My condolences to all his friends and members of the Indian chess family,” he tweeted.

I am terribly sorry to hear about the passing of the international arbiter Rajkumar, whom I had the chance to meet (and photograph) during the Delhi open last January. My condolences to all his friends and members of the Indian chess family. pic.twitter.com/kTnkiJvZXS — David Llada ♞ (@davidllada) October 25, 2019

As per the latest development, Rajkumar’s body has been sent for post mortem. Anil Kumar Shahi, SHO of Kavi Nagar Police Station, said Rajkumar’s house was undergoing repair work on the third floor and he was on the ground trying to lower an iron bar. A small error saw the bar attain contact with electric wires worth 11000 KV and Rajkumar, who was still holding the bar collapsed on to the ground.

The onlookers rushed Rajkumar to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead. He is survived by a wife and two young daughters. The members of the society, saddened by the incident, have complained about multiple unattended electric wires and held the electricity board responsible. It is reported that the deceased’s colleagues are expected to confront members of the electricity board later in the day.