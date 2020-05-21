Australian opener David Warner, who has made the most of the coronavirus lockdown by making a name for himself on TikTok with his hilarious videos, said that the International calendar once cricket resumes will influence his decision on playing the Big Bash League for Sydney Thunder, that is slated to take place later this year. Also Read - Cyclone Amphan Ravages Kolkata Airport: Flooded Runways, Damaged Structures as Far as Eyes Can See

"All my decisions are based around how much playing and touring I'm doing in the summer," Warner told cricket.com.au about his Big Bash options.

"When I last played a game, my mindset in the next two Tests was cluttered between playing and not playing shots," he added.

Warner slammed tons in the first and third Ashes Tests of that whitewash summer before scoring 50 from 31 balls for the Sydney Thunder in a one-off appearance. In the final two Tests of the summer, he did not pass 25.

“I know that’s how I play but I’ve reined it in a lot over the last few years and don’t want to be putting myself into a situation again where I’m playing a Test match and then a T20 and then Tests again a few days later.

The star opener said he would prefer having “one rhythm going into it”.

“It would be easy to sit here now and say ‘Yes, I’d like to play’ but I have to see what is happening at the end of the year. I’ll have to have a hard think about it depending on the schedule.”