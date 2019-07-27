Diego Costa had a memorable game in the ongoing International Champions Cup friendly as he scored four goals and received a RED card during Madrid derby in New Jersey. Courtesy Costa’s brilliance, Atletico thrashed Real 7-3 to move to the fifth spot in tournament standings whereas Real are placed ninth. Dani Carvajal was dismissed alongside Costa after a second-half melee as Zinedine Zidane’s pre-season problems intensified. Real were 5-0 down at half-time to their local rivals at the MetLife Stadium as Costa and new Atlético signing João Félix ran riot.

Costa scored four goals for Atletico Madrid, whereas Joao Felix, Angel Correa and Vitolo registered one goal each for the team. For Real Madrid, Nacho, Karim Benzema and Javier Hernandez Carrera scored one goal each.



Costa, who went on to register four goals, was also sent off the field, as he was handed a red card in the 65th minute of the match alongside Real Madrid’s Dani Carvajal. Costa opened the scoring for Atletico Madrid as he registered a goal in the opening minute of the match. Seven minutes later, Felix netted the ball to give Atletico Madrid 2-0 lead in the eighth minute.

Correa scored in the 19th minute, and Costa went on to add two more goals to his name before the half-time, to give Atletico Madrid a 5-0 lead. In the second half, Costa scored one again to give Atletico Madrid a 6-0 lead in the 51st minute.

Nacho pulled one goal back for Real Madrid in the 59th minute, but Vitolo goal’s in the 70th minute sealed the deal for Atletico Madrid as they had gained a 6-1 lead.

Real Madrid added two more goals to their kitty in the 85th and 89th minute, but ended up losing the match 3-7.