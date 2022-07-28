Chennai: The 44th International Chess Olympiad is being hosted by Tamil Nadu. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Opening ceremony at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai at 6PM today. It is scheduled to take place from July 28 to August 10 at Poonjeri village in Mamallapuram.Also Read - International Chess Olympiad: Tamil Nadu Announces Holidays For Schools, Offices In These Districts On July 28

Actor Rajinikanth, Chief Minister MK Stalin present at the event. CM had earlier checked the preparations and arrangements at both the venues.

Tamil Nadu | Indian contingent greets the gathering at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai as the opening ceremony of the #ChessOlympiad continues. The Olympiad will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 6pm. (Source: Tamil Nadu DIPR) pic.twitter.com/mf4mqunG79 — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2022

Earlier, actor Rajinikanth had also tweeted to express his interest in the game and wish the players good luck.

#ChessOlympiad2022 An indoor game I love the most … wishing all the chess minds the very best .. god bless. pic.twitter.com/nVZ8SU51va — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) July 28, 2022

The Jawaharlal Nehru stadium dazzles with decoration and rocks with music. Ahead of PM visit, the event has been marked by strict security measures.