International Cricket Council, BCCI Happy With Kolkata’s Eden Gardens Ahead Of 2023 ODI World Cup

A 21-member team from ICC and BCCI visited Eden Gardens on Saturday for inspection. Kolkata will host five games including a big semifinal on November 16.

The iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host five ICC World Cup 2023 matches. (Image: IPL)

Kolkata: The International Cricket Council (ICC) expressed happiness regarding the work progress at the iconic Eden Gardens for the forthcoming 2023 ODI World Cup scheduled later this year, CAB president Snehashish Ganguly said after a meeting with the representatives of ICC and BCCI on Saturday.

A team of 21 representatives from ICC and BCCI visited the Eden Gardens to look into the progress of the work. Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Ganguly was accompanied by vice-president Amalendu Biswas, secretary Naresh Ojha and joint-secretary Debabrata Das and treasurer Prabir Chakraborty.

“ICC were happy with the work progress. They visited every corner of the stadium and expressed happiness with the renovation work. They were also happy with the work being done at the new player’s dressing room, hospitality box, corporate box, and the already completed Press Box and Media Centre,” Ganguly said during a press meet.

A ICC team will come on a second visit next month before the start of the showpiece event. “We are also confident of completing the work which is left well ahead of the September deadline. The new-look Eden Gardens will surely be a spectacle to watch.

“We are also focusing on providing good hospitality and keeping adequate food counters for fans who will come in large numbers to fill the stadium. Overall, it will be a thrilling experience for one and all who will be a part of the event,” Ganguly added.

“In addition to this, the stadium’s main electronic scoreboard will have a new look while a second electronic scoreboard will also be installed at the ground.” Kolkata will be hosting its first match on October 28 between Netherlands and Bangladesh, followed by Pakistan vs Bangladesh on October 31, India vs South Africa on November 5, England vs Pakistan on November 12 and the big semifinal on November 16.

