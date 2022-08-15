New Delhi: As India celebrate their 75th year of Independence, international cricket stars in David Warner, Darren Sammy and Kevin Pietersen took to their social media accounts to send their best wishes to their Indian fans.Also Read - Independence Day 2022: National Flag Unfurled 30 Kilometres Above Planet | Watch

"To all our family and friends in India we wish you a Happy Independence Day. #india #love #secondhome #peace #independenceday, Warner, who has many fans in India during his stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League, wrote with a photo of the Tricolour.

Former English cricketer-cum-commentator Kevin Pietersen also put out an Independence Day greetings.

75वें स्वतंत्रता दिवस की शुभकामनाएं, भारत। गर्व करो और लंबा खड़े रहो। आप सभी के लिए एक बेहतर कल का निर्माण कर रहे हैं! ❤️ 🇮🇳 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) August 15, 2022

He wrote in Hindi: “… Bharat garv karo aur lamba khade raho. Aap sabhi ke liye ek behtar kal ka nirmaan kar rahe hain (Be proud and stand tall Bharat. You are building a better tomorrow for all!)

Former world cup winning West Indies captain Darren Sammy also put out his Independence Day wish on Twitter.

‘Happy Independence Day India. The place I played my last international match’, he wrote.

Happy Independence Day India 🇮🇳. The place I played my last international match. #GreatMemories pic.twitter.com/28iRforVJq — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) August 14, 2022