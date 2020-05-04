A day after claiming that his tenure as the president of International Hockey Federation (FIH) will be extended by a year with the elections being postponed, Narinder Batra has backtracked on his previous statement. Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Daughter Aaradhya Sketches to Thank All Selfless Services During COVID-19

Batra, who became FIH president in 2016, said as of now, the elections will be held as per the original schedule.

"As of now, the FIH elections will be held in October this year, there is no change in that," Batra told PTI.

On Saturday, during the Special General Body Meeting of Athletics Federation of India (AFI), Batra, who also heads the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), had said due to the coronavirus pandemic, the elections have been postponed to June 2021.

“FIH elections were to be held in October this year but now will be held in June next year under these circumstances. So, I will be president till elections in June next year,” Batra, the first even Indian to lead an international federation of an Olympic sport, had said.

Meanwhile, the global body for hockey governance has said its Executive Board (EB) will discuss the matter of delaying the FIH Congress on May 8 via video conference. “The EB is expected to confirm new dates for the Congress during that meeting,” FIH said.

Earlier on Saturday, Batra had said that he’s in touch with reliable sources who are saying that the delayed Tokyo Olympics will be held next year despite what is being claimed by various experts.

“I am keeping in touch with reliable sources, interacting with important fora in world of sport. So, Olympics are happening next year. I believe there will be some treatment (of coronavirus) by September or October this year. We (India) have to plan ourselves thinking that Olympics will be held,” he had said.