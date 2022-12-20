International League T20: Dubai Capitals Rope In Former Indian Stars Yusuf Pathan, Robin Uthappa

Both Robin Uthappa and Yusuf Pathan were a part of the Indian team that won the inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup.

Robin Uthappa (L) and Yusuf Pathan. (Image: Twitter)

Dubai: A recent change in recruitment rules has paved the way for the International League T20 (ILT20) franchisees to recruit more players and the Dubai Capitals used the opportunity to rope in former India World Cup winners Robin Uthappa and Yusuf Pathan for the inaugural edition of UAE’s T20 league.

Pathan, who retired from international cricket and also the Indian Premier League in February 2021, was included in the squad as per the rule change. The organisers of the ILT20 have changed the recruitment rules, increasing the squad size from 18 years to 25 players announced earlier, thus allowing the franchises to take up extra players.

Thus, Dubai Capitals along with Yusuf Pathan also roped in Robin Uthappa as the first Indian to sign for the T20 League in UAE. Like Pathan, Uthappa too has retired from all forms of Indian cricket. The BCCI does not allow their central and state-contracted players to play in any foreign T20 Leagues.

The signing of the 42-year-old Pathan, who was part of the Indian teams that won the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup, was announced on social media.

“PATHAN POWER incoming at #DPWorldILT20. Here’s welcoming the T20 legend Yusuf Pathan, who knows the art of hitting big sixes. Can’t wait to get started,” Dubai Capitals informed through their official Twitter handle.

After quitting international cricket and IPL in 2021, Pathan has been involved with the Legends League Cricket and finished the recently concluded 2022 edition as the second highest run-scorer. Representing the Bhilwara Kings, Pathan totalled 184 runs in 7 games at an average of 30.66, with the highest score of 48.

“I am elated to join the Dubai Capitals. I would like to thank GMR Group for believing in me. I am looking forward to an amazing ILT20 season where we will try our best to win the inaugural edition of this grand T20 League,” Pathan said in a video released by Dubai Capitals on Twitter.