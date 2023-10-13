Home

International Olympics Committee Approves Cricket In 2028 Los Angeles Games

Shubman Gill (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: The International Olympic Committee has approved cricket in the upcoming 2028 Los Angeles Games. Cricket has returned to the Olympics after 128 years after receiving the official stamp of approval at the 141st International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session. The games will most probably be played in the T20 format. After a two-year process, in which the ICC worked closely with LA28, the list of sports to be added to LA included cricket, which now got approval from the IOC.

Cricket’s only previous appearance at the Olympics was in Paris in 1900, as one of only 18 sports. The International Cricket Council (ICC) was delighted after Los Angeles 2028 Olympics organisers’ decision to recommend cricket for inclusion at the 2028 Games.

“We are delighted that LA28 have recommended cricket for inclusion in the Olympics. Whilst this is not the final decision, it is a very significant landmark towards seeing cricket at the Olympics for the first time in more than a century,” said ICC chairman Greg Barclay in his statement.

“The proposal of the Los Angeles Organising Committee to introduce five new sports and these five sports are baseball and softball, flag football, lacrosse, squash and cricket – these proposals have been accepted as a package by the IOC executive board taking into consideration that these proposals,” Thomas Bach said.

“These sports are fully in line with the sports culture of our host in 2028 with the American sports culture, they will showcase iconic American sports to the World while bringing at the same time international sports to the United States. They inclusion will, on the other hand, allow the Olympic Movement to engage with new athletes and fan communities in the US and globally. The IOC EB also reviewed the status of the three sports that were not part of the initial sports programme for LA 2028,” the IOC president added.

IOC president Thomas Bach said officials have accepted LA organisers’ proposal to include cricket as one of five new sports together with baseball/softball, flag football (non-contact American football), squash, and lacrosse after the second day of an executive board meeting in Mumbai.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

