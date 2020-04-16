A documentary alleging years of corruption and doping violations at the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) has culminated into the resignation of its president Tamas Ajan, brining an end to his 20-year reign. Also Read - After Suspension, WFI Keeps Comeback Door Open For Narsingh as COVID19 Postpones Olympics

German broadcaster ARD has claimed that under Ajan, a culture of corruption took shape that saw top weightlifters seldom taking dope test and responsible officials taking bribe for accepting manipulated urine samples. The documentary has led to IWF launching an independent investigation. Also Read - Olympic Medallist Cameron van der Burgh Reveals His Struggle With COVID-19

In a statement on its official website, the acting IWF president Ursula Papandrea thanked Ajan for his contribution. Also Read - Coronavirus Pandemic: 2020 Tokyo Olympics Will be Postponed, Says IOC Member Dick Pound

“The IWF thanks Tamas Ajan for more than four decades of service to weightlifting,” Papandrea sai. “We can now begin the work of determining a fresh path towards achieving the full potential of our sport.”

However Ajan maintains his innocence saying the documentary has ruined his life. “This film has completely ruined my life and 50 years of my work. A large part of my work has been about doping prevention. I offered the best of my life to our beloved sport,” he said.

“When health circumstances related to the (COVID-19) pandemic allow, holding elections would enable a new generation to start work as soon as possible on ensuring a bright future for the sport we love,” he added.

Papandrea also offered support to Ajan praising him for ensureing ” an anti-doping programme which meets the standards of the IOC (is) in place.”

The documentary by ARD claims that half of 450 world championship or Olympic medalists between 2008 and 2017 avoided any doping test and filmed a Moldovan team doctor explaining the process of manipulating urine samples meant for testing.