ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: India opener Shikhar Dhawan may have been ruled out of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, but that has not bogged down his morale. He had already hit a ton in the tournament and was looking good to get more for the team when this happened. The southpaw is keeping himself healthy and motivated. On the occasion of International Yoga Day 2019, Dhawan took to social media to give a glimpse of his move. It is extremely motivating to see how Dhawan is staying positive and optimistic about things. “This #InternationalDayOfYoga, find a better and healthier version of yourself,” read Dhawan’s post.

His gesture is being lauded by fans as they wish him a speedy recovery:

Meanwhile, on the occasion of International Yoga Day and to show their support to the Indian national cricket team, school children performed Yoga to form the cricket World Cup trophy in Chennai. The children performed various postures of yoga, in front of the national flag, in the formation of the World Cup trophy on a school playground.

The theme of 5th International Yoga Day 2019 is “Climate Action”. The first International Day of Yoga was observed all over the world on June 21, 2015, when over 30,000 people including Prime Minister Modi performed yoga at the Rajpath in New Delhi. The idea of International Day of Yoga was first proposed by Prime Minister Modi during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on 27 September 2014.

India will play Afghanistan on June 22 at Southampton.