International Yoga Day 2019: ‘MS Dhoni has been promoting Yoga day since 2004’, read of the tweets. It is surprising to see Dhoni trending on International Yoga Day 2019. From stretching to avoid getting stumped to putting his right leg up to save a batsman trying to pick runs by playing it fine, Dhoni has taken stretching and flexibility to a different level and that is why fans are speaking about it on social space. Dhoni is currently in England as a key member of the Indian cricket team. Fans will hope Dhoni can help the Men in Blue lift the crown.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of International Yoga Day and to show their support to the Indian national cricket team, school children performed Yoga to form the cricket World Cup trophy in Chennai. The children performed various postures of yoga, in front of the national flag, in the formation of the World Cup trophy on a school playground.

The theme of 5th International Yoga Day 2019 is “Climate Action”. The first International Day of Yoga was observed all over the world on June 21, 2015, when over 30,000 people including Prime Minister Modi performed yoga at the Rajpath in New Delhi. The idea of International Day of Yoga was first proposed by Prime Minister Modi during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on 27 September 2014.