Be it his batting or his tweets – former India opener Virender Sehwag has always entertained his fans. On International Yoga Day 2020 as well, he did something that enthralled his fans and has drawn hilarious responses on Twitter.

Sehwag posted a clip where he is performing a yoga exercise. "Thoda waqt bhale lagega, but Yoga Se Hi Hoga," read the caption.

Here is how fans responded:

Better than Virat’s dinosaur walk😂😍 pic.twitter.com/iZQLgGEmnJ — Omkar Shetty (@omkar_gs) June 21, 2020

Sir you seems to be inspired from Kohli dev instead of Ram dev!😂#InternationalYogaDay — Swabhavna ❤️ (@MissChaotic_) June 21, 2020

Seedhe seedhe bolo bhabhiji ne punishment dia hai 😹 — Akash Deep Sharma (@akashh_1103) June 21, 2020

“If our immunity is strong, it is of great help in defeating this disease. For boosting immunity, there are several techniques in yoga, various ‘asanas’ are there,” said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.