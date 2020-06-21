Be it his batting or his tweets – former India opener Virender Sehwag has always entertained his fans. On International Yoga Day 2020 as well, he did something that enthralled his fans and has drawn hilarious responses on Twitter. Also Read - International Yoga Day 2020: Strengthen Your Bond With Your Partner With Couple Yoga Just Like Sushmita Sen And Rohman Shawl
Sehwag posted a clip where he is performing a yoga exercise. “Thoda waqt bhale lagega, but Yoga Se Hi Hoga,” read the caption. Also Read - International Yoga Day: From Jennifer Aniston to Robert Downey Jr, HERE Are 10 Hollywood Celebrities Who Practice Yoga
Here is how fans responded:
“If our immunity is strong, it is of great help in defeating this disease. For boosting immunity, there are several techniques in yoga, various ‘asanas’ are there,” said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“Yoga enhances our quest for a healthier planet. It has emerged as a force for unity and deepens the bonds of humanity. It does not discriminate. It goes beyond race, colour, gender, faith and nations. Anybody can embrace yoga,” he added.