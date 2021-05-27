New Delhi: Gujarat’s fast bowler Arzan Nagwaswalla has been the cynosure of all eyes since he has been named as a standby for the tour of England. After he received a call-up, BCCI uploaded his five-wicket haul against Punjab on their social media platform, which gathered a lot of attraction. Also Read - IPL 2021: Shikhar Dhawan Told me One More Ball is Left - Prithvi Shaw on Hitting Six Fours in an Over

The left-arm seamer made his Ranji Trophy debut back in November 2018 and since then he has taken giant strides. In fact, Nagwaswalla became the first Parsi player since 1975 to come into national reckoning. Former Indian wicket-keeper batsman Farokh Engineer was the last Parsi player to represent the national team.

Nagwaswalla, who will help the Indian big boys prepare for the upcoming tour of England, shed light on his life in a bubble and also recalled that taking Yusuf Pathan's wicket in the domestic circuit was the most memorable moment in his career so far.

“It has to be my maiden wicket. It was a four-day domestic game where I got the wicket of Yusuf Pathan. I can still recall that moment,” Nagwaswalla said while talking to CricketCountry.

Nagwaswalla admitted that the call-up to the national Test team did come in as a surprise for him as he was not expecting the same.

“To be honest, no. It came as a surprise to me. I was returning home after the IPL was suspended. On my way, I got a call from a member of the Gujarat Cricket Association. That is when I got the news that I have been selected. It is like a dream come true. I am a late starter when it comes to cricket and hence to get a national call so early was extremely rewarding,” said Nagwaswalla.

On the other hand, it is well known that any left-arm fast bowler idolises the likes of Wasim Akram and Irfan Pathan, who were known to bring the ball back into right-handers. Nagwaswalla stated that he will like to meet the legendary players and get some tips from them.

“No, not as yet, but would love to meet them and get some tips on my action and bowling,” added the left-arm seamer.

Meanwhile, Nagwaswalla was a bit disappointed after he wasn’t picked by any IPL team in the auctions. However, the left-arm seamer added that he won’t let it impact him as he will try to give his best in the future.

“Yes, I was expecting to get picked for an IPL team. But not getting picked did not bog me down, if anything it made me more motivated to get better at my art. I am 23, I have time on my side and if I can focus on my game and look to improve it, IPL would happen sooner rather than later,” the Gujarat pacer further went on to add.