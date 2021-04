Dream11 Team Prediction

INV vs BAA, Fantasy Cricket Tips FanCode Vienna ECS T10 Match 5: Captain, Vice-captain – Indian Vienna vs Bangladesh Austria, Today's Probable XIs at Seebarn Cricket Ground at 12:30 PM IST April 20 Tuesday:

Indian Vienna vs Bangladesh Austria Dream11 Team Prediction FanCode Vienna ECS T10 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of INV vs BAA, FanCode Vienna ECS T10, Vienna Danube Dream11 Team Player List, Bangladesh Austria Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Indian Vienna vs Bangladesh Austria, Online Cricket Tips Indian Vienna vs Bangladesh Austria Vienna ECS T10, Fantasy Playing Tips – Vienna ECS T10.

TOSS: The FanCode Vienna ECS T10 toss between Indian Vienna vs Bangladesh Austria will take place at 12:00 PM IST – April 20.

Time: 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground

INV vs BAA My Dream11 Team

Mehar Cheema, Iqbal Hossain, Sumit Dhir, Zayed Shahid, Kunal Joshi, Kumud Jha, Hassan Ashfaq, Gill Singh, Daud Zadran, Rakib Islam, Gursevan Singh

Captain: Iqbal Hossain. Vice-captain: Kumud Jha

INV vs BAA Probable Playing XI:

Indian Vienna: Kumud Jha, Kunal Joshi (c), Mehar Cheema (wk), Sumit Dhir, Ahmad Ghani, Abhishek Gopalakrishnan, Mani Singh, Sumer Shergill, Daud Zadran, Zaherullah Jabarkhel, Gursewak Sandhu

Bangladesh Austria: Hassan Ashfaq, Iqbal Hossain, Zayed Shahid, Gill Singh, Rakib Islam (c), Tauqir Asif, Shamim Mohammad, Shahdath Khan (wk), Rahat Shahid, Uzzal Mujumdar, Gursevan Singh

INV vs BAA SQUADS

Indian Vienna: Kunal Joshi (c), Sumer Shergill, Gursewak Sandhu, Mehar Cheema, Kumud Jha, Abhishek Gopalakrishnan, Mani Singh, Sunny Bains, Ahmad Ghani, Daud Zadran, Adaikkalaraj Kumaran, Zaherullah Jabarkhel, Sumit Dhir, Amandeep Chhabra, Shahil Momin, Soumyadeep Banerjee, Pankaj Sharma, Raul Bedi, Wasif Saluja

Bangladesh Austria: Rakib Islam (c), Hassan Ashfaq, Iqbal Hossain, Zayed Shahid, Tauqir Asif, Sharif Khan, Shamim Mohammad, Shahdath Khan, Firoz Hye, Nasir Ahmed, Rahat Shahid, Nazrul Zaman, Saddam Hussain, Rafat Islam, Abu Bakar Siddique, Alin Kalam, Kazi Shafayet, Uzzal Mujumdar, Gursevan Singh, Masud Rahman, Gill Singh

Check Dream11 Prediction/ INV Dream11 Team/ BAA Dream11 Team/ Indian Vienna Danube Dream11 Team Prediction/ Bangladesh Austria Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Portugal T10/ Online Cricket Tips and more.