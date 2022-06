INV vs DNA Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Austria 2022 Fantasy Hints

INV vs DNA Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Austria 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Indian Vienna vs Donaustadt, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Seebarn Cricket Ground, 12 PM & 2 PM IST June 21, Tuesday

Here is the ECS T10 Austria 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction

TOSS – The ECS T10 Austria 2022 Series toss between Indian Vienna vs Donaustadt will take place at 11.30 AM & 1.30 PM IST

Time – June 21, 12 PM & 2 PM IST



Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground.

INV vs DNA My Dream 11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Mehar Cheema

Batsmen – Iqbal Hossain, Sadiq Muhammad, Wali Khan

All Rounders – Kunal Joshi, Gill Shamsher (C), Daud Zadran (VC), Aman Ahmadzai

Bowlers – Ahmad Ghani, Khitab Omari, Ishak Safi

INV vs DNA Probable Playing XI

INV: Mehar Cheema(wk), Iqbal Hossain, Kunal Joshi(c), Iqbal Singh, Gill Shamsher, Sumer Shergill, Daud Zadran, Ahmad Ghani, Khitab Omari, Ranjit Singh, Amandeep Chhabra

DNA: Ahmad Naveed, Wali Khan, Razmal Shigiwal, Obaidullah Omari/Imal Zuwak, Aman Ahmadzai, Mohammad Safi, Noor Ahmadzai/Sarfaraz Zadran, Itibarshah Deedar, Sahel Zadran, Ishak Safi, Sadiq Muhammad